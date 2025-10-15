Free Training Teaches How to Create Agents and Workflows with Copilot Studio Lite
Join ONLC Training and Microsoft to explore how Copilot Studio Lite powers AI-driven workflows
“As we enter what some are calling the ‘agentic age,’ organizations are learning that these tools aren’t just about automating small tasks—they’re about rethinking how work gets done,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. “Copilot Studio Lite gives business users the ability to prototype AI agents that act, decide, and connect across workflows. It’s the first step toward building agent-first systems that empower teams and free them to focus on higher-value work.”
See Copilot Studio in Action
Led by a Microsoft Certified Trainer, the session will guide participants through the process of creating and publishing AI agents using Copilot Studio and Copilot Studio Lite. Attendees will explore how these tools connect across Microsoft 365 and external systems to automate everyday workflows—turning conversation into action.
Participants will also see a live demo that takes a chat prompt and builds it into a working automation, complete with triggers, actions, and connectors. Even non-technical users will gain a clear view of how to move from simple chat interactions to intelligent, agent-driven processes.
Building the Skills for the Agentic Workforce
“The next wave of AI adoption isn’t about individual productivity—it’s about learning to lead and collaborate with digital agents,” Williamson added. “This training helps professionals start that journey, developing the skills to design, supervise, and scale small AI automations that can later grow into enterprise-ready systems.”
Event Details
From Chat to Workflow: Building Agents with Copilot Studio Lite
Date: October 30, 2025
Time: Noon–1 p.m. ET
Cost: Free
Format: Online, instructor-led session
Registration: www.onlc.com/free-copilot-studio-classes.htm
About ONLC Training
ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills education, offering online and in-person classes at over 100 locations across North America. The company provides hands-on training for individuals and organizations, including customized programs designed to meet specific business goals. With expert instructors and up-to-date course offerings, ONLC helps professionals and teams stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing technology landscape.
