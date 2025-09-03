BDMT GLOBAL LAUNCHES FIRST TOP EMERGING INNOVATORS SERIES AT MEDEVICE BOSTON NEXT GEN MEDTECH FOR U.S. GROWTH OPPS

BDMT Global + MEDevice Boston Innovator Summit 2025

Kicking off with groundbreaking medical technologies from South Korean innovators designed to solve critical unmet needs in patient care

For U.S. medical device companies and health systems, this is a unique opportunity to identify and integrate cutting-edge innovations that can differentiate product portfolios and accelerate growth.” — Suzy Im, Managing Partner of BDMT Global

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDMT Global announced the Top Emerging Innovators Series, kicking off with a delegation of elite South Korean innovators who will unveil a pipeline of “groundbreaking medical technologies” at MEDevice in Boston September 31-October 1. The first series is a part of BDMT’s partnership with MEDevice Boston and serves as an expansion of the DAC movement , focused on Digitization, Automation, and Cross-Industry Collaboration, launched in 2023 with Mayo Clinic Laboratories as the first sponsor. The new series will continue to expand with delegations of innovators across the APAC region, helping global innovators across industries overcome entry barriers and achieve scalable success in the U.S as part of DAC. More details will be announced for the media and local healthcare ecosystem players and leaders. Headquartered in Boston, the company is an award-winning group of global business development and marketing experts with a turnkey market expansion expertise for global industry innovators.“For U.S. medical device companies and health systems, this is a unique opportunity to identify and integrate cutting-edge innovations that can differentiate product portfolios and accelerate growth,” said Suzy Im, U.S. Trade Show and Business Development Expert, and Managing Partner at BDMT Global. “Partnering with these South Korean pioneers provides a vital strategic advantage, offering access to a vetted pipeline of advanced know-how to enhance product offerings, stay ahead of the competition, and ultimately deliver superior value to the healthcare market.” Presentations will feature breakthroughs in AI-driven diagnostics, advanced biosensor microchips, and novel biotherapeutic agents, all designed to address critical unmet needs in patient care.“These innovations offer a first look at the next generation of medical technology, from lab-accurate portable testing to advanced AI analysis and targeted disease treatment, including mental conditions. Together, these advances reflect a new era of precision, accessibility, and intelligence in healthcare innovation,” said Im. Innovators were chosen as part of the Top 40 Emerging S. Korean Healthcare Innovations List selection process, featuring a cohort of U.S. healthcare ecosystem leaders (including physicians and MedTech innovators) as judges to identify promising technologies for solving local needs.There will be a variety of activities, including poster and panel presentations, investor pitches, product demos, networking opportunities, and more throughout the event on the main floor, as well as at the BDMT booth at 959. U.S. entities are encouraged to contact sabrina@bdmtglobal.com to secure complimentary conference access. To learn more about featured innovators and schedule meetings at the conference, reach out through the form here: https://bdmtglobal.com/contact-us/ About BDMT GlobalFounded in 2014, Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global is led by a group of award-winning experts. BDMT Global combines outsourced business development (BD) and marketing expertise (MT) to help companies entering new markets, offering strategic go-to-market plans, business development, and full marketing execution services.Learn more about BDMT Global: https://bdmtglobal.com About MEDevice BostonMEDevice is a one-of-a-kind expo and education event that unites engineers; business, technology, and cybersecurity leaders; disruptive companies; and innovative thinkers from startups and top medical device OEMs in a focused environment to enable hands-on product discovery, facilitate partnerships, and accelerate progress.The community comes together in Boston, the #3 MedTech hub in the country, to share new innovations, educate each other on what's new in the industry, collaborate on new ideas, and partner to move the industry forward. Learn more about MEDevice Boston: https://www.medeviceboston.com

