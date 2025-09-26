BDMT GLOBAL + MEDEVICE BOSTON INNOVATOR SUMMIT TO BRING INNOVATORS FROM S. KOREA FOR SOLVING U.S. HEALTHCARE CHALLENGES

BDMT Global + MEDevice Boston Innovator Summit

Gateway for collaboration opportunities with transformative technologies, from microfluidics to AI-assisted diagnostics to surgical robotics and beyond

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA INVITATIONWHAT - BDMT GLOBAL + MEDevice Boston Innovator Summit , a 2-day summit designed to solve critical MedTech challenges by fostering collaboration between global innovators and U.S. ecosystem players, will feature a delegation of elite South Korean innovators unveiling a pipeline of groundbreaking medical technologies, as well as presentations by U.S. leaders in manufacturing, investing, and distribution. Join to champion global innovation while gaining insights that can shape the future of healthcare. See live demos, discuss trials, integration pathways, and discover the technology that could define the next decade of health innovation.WHO - Panelists from leading U.S. organizations, including Life Wear Technologies Group, KARL STORZ North America, and BTNX. Featuring 8 of the Top Innovators from S. Korea, the series is hosted by BDMT Global, a group of award-winning business development and marketing experts specializing in U.S. market entry and expansion.WHY - BDMT Global aims to bring "tomorrow’s innovation today" by bridging the gap to help meet healthcare challenges through fast-tracking collaboration opportunities around the world. The summit is an expansion of the DAC (Digitization, Automation, and Cross-Industry Collaboration) movement, launched in 2023 with Mayo Clinic Laboratories as the first sponsor, and is now advancing with global healthcare leaders to explore breakthrough innovations.HOW - The series includes spotlight presentations, including U.S. leaders in investment, manufacturing & distribution, as well as a first look at next-generation S. Korean healthcare and MedTech solutions, offering opportunities for local growth with strategic collaboration that can grow product portfolios. The summit will feature various activities (panel discussions, investor pitches, innovation spotlight presentations, posters).WHEN & WHERE - 9/30 (8:00 AM - 6:30 PM ET) and 10/1 (8:00 AM - 4:30 PM ET) at Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center (415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210). Various activities for different times/locations can be found here: Event Fact Sheet

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.