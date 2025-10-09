KENKE FEST 2025: Independent Music Takes Over the Heart of Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October 26, the iconic Lake Eola Park will transform into a vibrant stage for KENKE FEST 2025, a free, all-ages music festival that puts independent artists at the center of Orlando’s cultural heartbeat.Featuring nine diverse bands and a lineup full of raw talent and original sounds, KENKE FEST is more than a festival — it’s a movement that celebrates authenticity, creativity, and community. Designed to showcase emerging artists and unite audiences through music, the event promises a full day of rhythm, connection, and limitless energy.“KENKE FEST was born from the idea of creating a space where real music can be heard — a space where independent artists from different genres can share their art in a professional, open, and inclusive environment,” say the organizers. “Our goal is to make Orlando feel the power of independent music and to offer families a day filled with culture, talent, and joy.”The festival is powered by Kenke, a Colombian-American band known for their “music for the people” philosophy — a sound that blends Latin rhythms, rock, pop, and urban influences. Since their formation in 2020, Kenke has built a loyal following by championing originality, diversity, and collaboration. KENKE FEST is a natural extension of that vision: a collective effort to support independent music and amplify local voices.Supported by the City of Orlando, KENKE FEST 2025 will feature not only live performances but also local food vendors, family-friendly activities, and an atmosphere designed to celebrate creativity in all its forms. The event is free to the public, offering a unique opportunity to experience the pulse of Orlando’s independent music scene.KENKE FEST 2025 invites music lovers, families, and creatives to join a day where admission is free, the energy is limitless, and independent music takes center stage.KENKE FEST 2025🗓 Date: October 26, 2025📍 Location: Lake Eola Park, Orlando, FL🎟 Admission: Free | All Ages🌐 Website: www.kenkefest.com

