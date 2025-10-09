Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,064 in the last 365 days.

KENKE FEST 2025: Independent Music Takes Over the Heart of Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This October 26, the iconic Lake Eola Park will transform into a vibrant stage for KENKE FEST 2025, a free, all-ages music festival that puts independent artists at the center of Orlando’s cultural heartbeat.

Featuring nine diverse bands and a lineup full of raw talent and original sounds, KENKE FEST is more than a festival — it’s a movement that celebrates authenticity, creativity, and community. Designed to showcase emerging artists and unite audiences through music, the event promises a full day of rhythm, connection, and limitless energy.

“KENKE FEST was born from the idea of creating a space where real music can be heard — a space where independent artists from different genres can share their art in a professional, open, and inclusive environment,” say the organizers. “Our goal is to make Orlando feel the power of independent music and to offer families a day filled with culture, talent, and joy.”

The festival is powered by Kenke, a Colombian-American band known for their “music for the people” philosophy — a sound that blends Latin rhythms, rock, pop, and urban influences. Since their formation in 2020, Kenke has built a loyal following by championing originality, diversity, and collaboration. KENKE FEST is a natural extension of that vision: a collective effort to support independent music and amplify local voices.

Supported by the City of Orlando, KENKE FEST 2025 will feature not only live performances but also local food vendors, family-friendly activities, and an atmosphere designed to celebrate creativity in all its forms. The event is free to the public, offering a unique opportunity to experience the pulse of Orlando’s independent music scene.

KENKE FEST 2025 invites music lovers, families, and creatives to join a day where admission is free, the energy is limitless, and independent music takes center stage.

KENKE FEST 2025
🗓 Date: October 26, 2025
📍 Location: Lake Eola Park, Orlando, FL
🎟 Admission: Free | All Ages
🌐 Website: www.kenkefest.com

For more information
IZZY MEDIA PR
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KENKE FEST 2025: Independent Music Takes Over the Heart of Orlando

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more