Constella Intelligence Named a 2025 SINET16 Innovator by SINET

Recognized for excellence in identity risk intelligence, Constella joins elite cohort of cybersecurity disruptors

This recognition validates our vision and the hard work of our team to bring proactive identity threat intelligence to every organization’s security stack.” — Andres Andreu, CEO of Constella Intelligence

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constella Intelligence , a global leader in identity risk intelligence, is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of the 2025 SINET16 Innovator Award winners by SINET. The SINET16 awards highlight 16 emerging companies with under $15 million in revenue globally that are delivering breakthrough technologies to combat pressing cybersecurity threats.This recognition underscores Constella’s leadership and innovation in delivering real-time breach and malware exposure signals to detect, investigate, and prevent identity-based threats. As noted in the SINET announcement, “Constella Intelligence is a global leader in identity risk intelligence, delivering real-time breach and malware exposure signals to detect, investigate, and prevent identity-based threats. Our API platform powers security, fraud, and intelligence operations worldwide.”Driving Innovation in Identity RiskAs part of this innovation, we’re excited to introduce a powerful new capability: Botnet Package Download. This feature unlocks access to comprehensive infostealer datasets and complete botnet data packages tied to unique Hardware IDs—providing investigators with rich intelligence from compromised systems, including credentials, cookies, passwords, user agents, and device information. It empowers security and fraud teams to detect, investigate, and stop identity-based threats before they escalate, supporting digital identity profiling, de-anonymization, exposure tracing, and attribution of malicious actors.Constella’s solutions are designed to equip enterprises, security teams, and fraud operations with:• Continuous monitoring of global breach and malware exposure, enabling early detection of compromised credentials and emerging risks• Actionable intelligence via APIs and dashboards that integrate seamlessly into existing security, fraud, and identity platforms• Scalable architecture to support large enterprises across geographies and digital ecosystems“Being selected as a SINET16 Innovator is an important milestone for Constella,” said Andres Andreu, CEO, Constella. “This recognition validates our vision and the hard work of our team to bring proactive identity threat intelligence to every organization’s security stack. We believe identity is the new battleground, and our mission is to equip defenders with the visibility and signals they need to stay ahead of attackers.”About the SINET16 ProgramEach year, SINET solicits applications from emerging cybersecurity companies around the world. This year’s class was selected from 193 applications spanning 19 countries, reviewed in two evaluation rounds by a judging committee of 112 security professionals, including CISOs, risk executives, intelligence and defense experts, and investors. Winners are chosen based on their technical innovation, market differentiation, impact, and ability to help solve real-world cybersecurity challenges.As part of the award program, Constella will deliver a video presentation to the SINETConnect community of buyers and investors, helping amplify awareness of its identity intelligence capabilities.About Constella IntelligenceConstella Intelligence is a global leader in identity risk intelligence. Our platform delivers real-time breach and malware exposure signals to detect, investigate, and prevent identity-based threats. Through a robust API, dashboards, and integrations, Constella powers security, fraud, and intelligence operations for organizations around the world.

