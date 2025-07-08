2025 Identity Breach Report: What 107 Billion Exposed Records Reveal About Cyber Risk

Constella Intelligence Logo

New report reveals a worldwide surge in login-based attacks, infostealer-driven credential theft, and executive impersonation threats

The data shows that attackers are no longer breaking in – they’re simply logging in.” — Andres Andreu, COO and CISO, Constella Intelligence

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constella Intelligence today released its highly anticipated 2025 Identity Breach Report, unveiling a dramatic rise in global identity exposure and a seismic shift in cybercriminal behavior. With analysis covering over 219,000 breach events and 107 billion records in 2024, the report reveals that credential theft – rather than technical exploits – now powers the majority of major breaches, signaling a new era of digital risk.“The data shows that attackers are no longer breaking in – they’re simply logging in,” said Andres Andreu, COO and CISO at Constella Intelligence. “With billions of email addresses, passwords, and/or active session objects circulating in breach datasets, identity has become the most valuable – and vulnerable – asset in the digital ecosystem.”Key Findings from the 2025 Identity Breach Report:• 4.3 billion unique email addresses were exposed in breaches in 2024, a 58% increase year-over-year, as attackers increasingly exploit stolen credentials to access systems undetected.• Over 30 million infostealer logs were observed circulating on the dark web, providing attackers with credentials, cookies, and session tokens harvested from infected devices.• Executive-level credentials appeared frequently in breach and malware datasets, with 54% of U.S. companies reporting executive identity fraud – often before internal systems detected the compromise.A Wake-Up Call for Organizations WorldwideThe report underscores a paradigm shift: as stolen identities fuel everything from account takeover to deepfake-enabled fraud, perimeter-based security strategies have become insufficient. To protect customers, employees, and leadership, brands must adopt identity-first risk frameworks that address the new frontlines of digital attack.“Threat actors no longer need to exploit technical vulnerabilities when valid credentials, session cookies, and session objects offer a direct path inside,” said Kevin Senator, Constella’s CEO. “Constella’s mission is to help organizations detect these exposures early – before identity becomes a liability.”Constella recommends that security leaders integrate identity exposure monitoring, prioritize executive and high-privilege identity protection, and strengthen defenses against infostealer infections on endpoints.Constella’s report is powered by the world’s largest curated identity risk data lake, spanning more than 230 billion identity records, 1.1 trillion identity assets, and 125 countries. These insights provide unmatched visibility into the evolving digital threat landscape, including data from open, deep, and dark web sources.The full 2025 Identity Breach Report is available at: https://constella.ai/2025-identity-breach-report/ About ConstellaConstella Intelligence is a global leader in identity risk intelligence, helping organizations detect, investigate, and respond to threats linked to exposed personal data. Powered by the world’s largest breach and infostealer data lake – spanning over one trillion attributes across 125+ countries and 50+ languages – Constella delivers unmatched visibility into identity threats across the surface, deep, and dark web. Enterprises and technology partners worldwide rely on Constella to strengthen identity posture, fuel threat intelligence, and reduce digital risk. Learn more at constella.ai/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.