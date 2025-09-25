Constella Intelligence Appoints Andres Andreu as Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran and recognized security leader to guide Constella’s next phase of growth in identity risk intelligence.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constella Intelligence , a global leader in identity risk intelligence, today announced the appointment of Andres Andreu as Chief Executive Officer. Andres succeeds Kevin Senator, who has stepped down from the role.Andres previously served as Constella’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s strategy and advancing its position as a trusted provider of identity-centric digital risk protection and intelligence solutions. With over two decades of experience in cybersecurity leadership, Andres has been a recognized voice in the industry and a driving force behind Constella’s innovation in protecting organizations from identity-led threats.“Constella is at the forefront of tackling one of the most urgent challenges in cybersecurity — the explosion of identity exposure and digital risk,” said Andres Andreu, CEO of Constella Intelligence. “I am honored to lead the company into its next chapter and continue building on our strong foundation to deliver unmatched value to our customers and partners worldwide.”Constella expressed its gratitude to Kevin Senator for his leadership and contributions to the company.As CEO, Andres will focus on expanding Constella’s leadership in identity risk intelligence, strengthening partnerships, and accelerating innovation to meet the evolving needs of enterprises, governments, and technology providers worldwide.About Constella IntelligenceConstella Intelligence is a global leader in identity risk intelligence, helping organizations detect, investigate, and respond to threats linked to exposed personal data. Powered by the world’s largest breach and infostealer data lake – spanning over one trillion attributes across 125+ countries and 50+ languages – Constella delivers unmatched visibility into identity threats across the surface, deep, and dark web. Enterprises and technology partners worldwide rely on Constella to strengthen identity posture, fuel threat intelligence, and reduce digital risk. Learn more at constella.ai/.

