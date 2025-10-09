City Wide Facility Solutions Rises to No. 91 on Franchise Times Top 400 Ranking of the Largest U.S. Franchise Systems

City Wide Facility Solutions Jeff Oddo - Owner & CEO

The national facilities maintenance management leader reports 16% growth, supported by the company’s recession-resistant, recurring revenue franchise model

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the nation’s leading management company in the building maintenance industry, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400 list, ranking No.91 among the largest U.S.-based franchise systems. This achievement highlights the company’s sustained growth and business momentum in the marketplace.The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. According to Franchise Times, the project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.City Wide’s impressive growth over the past year has seen the company expand its reach, bringing more value to businesses across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise system now boasts more than 109 locations, with record-setting growth and franchise agreements driving systemwide success.“We are honored to be once again recognized in the Franchise Times Top 400, as a reflection of our continued growth and the strength of our scalable franchise system,” said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions. “This achievement underscores the dedication of our franchisees, who deliver exceptional results and uphold our proven business model. We are committed to a value-driven culture and our mission to positively impact the people and communities we serve.”Announced in the Franchise Times Top 400 news release, the collection of systemwide sales data also provides valuable insight into the franchise industry’s performance as the economic and consumer demand shakeout continues. Cleaning services ranked as one of the Franchise Times fastest-growing industry sectors with +2.7% growth, with City Wide exceeding the industry benchmark with an 16% growth rate.About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, offering comprehensive services including janitorial, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and over 20 additional facility solutions. We streamline critical facility management tasks, helping building owners, operators, and management companies reduce time, stress, and resource expenditure. At City Wide, we’re more than just service providers—we’re dedicated partners committed to delivering timely, effective solutions that enhance operational efficiency. Our mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities we serve, fostering lasting value and growth. For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit www.gocitywide.com About the Franchise Times Top 400The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising . The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2025

