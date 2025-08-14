City Wide Facility Solutions Welcomes Maribeth Brown as Chief Marketing Officer

Maribeth Brown joins City Wide as Chief Marketing Officer

Industry Veteran to Lead Marketing and Drive Growth

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the nation’s leading management company in the building maintenance industry, today announced the appointment of Maribeth Brown as Chief Marketing Officer. With 25 years of marketing experience, Brown will play a pivotal role in strengthening City Wide’s growing brand presence across the United States and Canada.An accomplished marketing leader, Brown brings nearly two decades of experience leading global teams and serving on executive teams at high-growth companies. Her expertise in demand generation and leveraging innovative technologies to drive communication and growth will be instrumental in accelerating City Wide’s trajectory.Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at PERQ, an Indianapolis-based SaaS company. Her career also includes leadership roles at Monetate and Iron Mountain, and she has received multiple national awards for her contributions to the field.“We are thrilled to welcome Maribeth to City Wide,” said Jeff Oddo, CEO of City Wide Facility Solutions. “Her extensive experience and proven track record in marketing leadership are exactly what we need as we continue to expand and innovate. Her strategic vision and focus on growth will be invaluable in driving new business opportunities for our franchise owners.”As Chief Marketing Officer, Brown will lead strategic marketing initiatives for both national and local business development, while also reinforcing City Wide’s brand position.“I’m excited to join City Wide at such a pivotal point in the company’s journey,” said Brown. “I look forward to launching new strategic growth initiatives that will elevate the brand and further establish City Wide as the partner of choice in facility management. Together, we’ll continue delivering top-tier building maintenance solutions while expanding our market presence.”About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, offering comprehensive services including janitorial, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and over 20 additional facility solutions. We streamline critical facility management tasks, helping building owners, operators, and management companies reduce time, stress, and resource expenditure. At City Wide, we’re more than just service providers—we’re dedicated partners committed to delivering timely, effective solutions that enhance operational efficiency. Our mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities we serve, fostering lasting value and growth.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit www.gocitywide.com

