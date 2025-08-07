Adam Stahl Joins City Wide as Senior Vice President of National Business Development

Adam Stahl - SVP National Business Development

Veteran Leader to Spearhead Growth Through Strategic National Partnerships

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the nation’s leading management company in the building maintenance industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Adam Stahl as Senior Vice President of National Business Development . In this role, Stahl will lead the development and execution of a scalable, long-term national go-to-market strategy.“With our broad footprint of 109 locations across the United States and Canada, City Wide is uniquely positioned to build relationships with national brands,” said Stahl. “My immediate focus is to drive growth with national accounts by leveraging the right tools, data, and sales processes.”As City Wide works toward its goal of becoming a $2 billion organization by 2030, Adam Stahl will lead the charge in expanding its national account portfolio. The company's unique approach centralizes facility maintenance management for national organizations, effectively combining the localized support of its franchise owners with the scale of its national vendor relationships.Stahl has a proven track record of success, having led teams at ADP and Iron Mountain to build national and global accounts and manage revenue streams exceeding $500 million. He has also served in C-suite leadership roles for more than eight years, driving growth for startups and turnaround organizations, including companies within the facility solutions sector.“Adam has a proven track record of building high-impact partnerships and a deep understanding of the complex needs of large-scale clients,” said Jeff Oddo, CEO of City Wide Facility Solutions. “His expertise in regional and national business development will be an incredible asset to our franchise network and growth strategy.”About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, offering comprehensive services including janitorial, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and over 20 additional facility solutions. We streamline critical facility management tasks, helping building owners, operators, and management companies reduce time, stress, and resource expenditure. At City Wide, we’re more than just service providers—we’re dedicated partners committed to delivering timely, effective solutions that enhance operational efficiency. Our mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities we serve, fostering lasting value and growth.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit www.gocitywide.com

