Dr. Keena Rush Mosley Launches Leadership Podcast Following 54% Client Promotion Success Rate and Sold-Out Summit

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Keena Rush Mosley, EdD, founder and CEO of Momentum Leadership Group , announces the launch of her highly anticipated podcast "The Launch to Impact Leadership Podcast" debuting October 1st. This launch follows her track record of helping 54% of her group coaching clients earn promotions and her recently sold-out Launch to Impact Leadership Summit. Whether you are navigating a new promotion or a supervisor who is determined to make a lasting impact, or navigating your first leadership role, theLaunch to Impact Leadership Podcast is your source for practical strategies, expert insight, and real-world advice that will help you lead with confidence, clarity, and purpose. From honing your communication and decision-making skills to building high-performing teams and fostering a culture of empowerment, each episode is designed to equip you with tools to help you successfully navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with leadership. Hosted by Dr. Keena, an experienced leadership coach, author, and educator, the Launch to Impact Leadership Podcast is focused on preparing you with the tools to avoid common pitfalls, make a lasting impact, and create a legacy of success - right from the start! Dr. Keena's proven methodology has transformed leaders across early childhood education and beyond. Her evidence-based approach addresses the critical gap in mid-level leadership development, where 87% of millennials say learning and growth opportunities are extremely important when considering career opportunities, yet many organizations lack structured development programs.Delivering Measurable ROI for OrganizationsEducational leaders and corporate decision-makers have consistently seen quantifiable returns from Dr. Mosley's leadership development solutions:*54% of coaching clients promoted within program completion*Increased regulatory compliance across partner organizations*Significant reduction in staff turnover and liability claims*Measurable boosts in employee morale and attendance*Enhanced curriculum fidelity and stakeholder communication*Strengthened organizational culture and team dynamicsStrategic Focus on Mid-Level Leader DevelopmentThe podcast targets newly promoted and aspiring leaders—a demographic that represents the backbone of organizational success yet is often overlooked in leadership development. Dr. Keena's approach addresses real-world challenges these leaders face: managing up and down simultaneously, navigating organizational politics, building influence without authority, and driving results through people.About Dr. Keena Rush MosleyDr. Keena R. Mosley, EdD, brings over a decade of expertise in leadership development and organizational transformation . As the premier source for leadership development solutions throughout the United States, she specializes in positioning early childhood education programs for lasting impact while serving leaders across multiple industries. Her book "Launch to Impact: Essential Foundations to Optimize Your Influence and Accelerate Success as a Developing Leader" has become a cornerstone resource for emerging leaders seeking to build sustainable influence and drive organizational results.Dr. Keena's philosophy centers on developing leaders who create significance beyond success—leaders who build lasting legacies through intentional influence, strategic relationship building, and adaptive leadership approaches. The "Launch to Impact Leadership Podcast" will be available across all major podcast platforms starting October 1st, with new episodes released weekly. The show represents Dr. Keena's commitment to making high-quality leadership development accessible to mid-level leaders who often lack access to executive-level coaching and development resources.Media and Speaking OpportunitiesDr. Keena is available for interviews, corporate speaking engagements, and leadership development consultations. Her expertise spans organizational culture transformation, conflict resolution, team dynamics optimization, and strategic leadership development.About Momentum Leadership GroupMomentum Leadership Group provides early childhood organizations with coaching and consulting solutions that strengthen teams, maximize resources, and empower mid-level leaders for sustainable success. The company's mission focuses on positioning ECE programs for lasting impact through evidence-based leadership development strategies.Momentum Leadership Group is committed to continuous growth, service to others, and individualized design that honors people over results while maintaining effectiveness in all practices.

