Dr. Keena Rush Mosley Announces 'Launch to Impact' - Essential Guide for Developing Leaders

Dr. Keena Mosley's, Launch to Impact Book, Now Available

Leadership Expert Delivers Practical Framework for Newly Promoted Leaders to Optimize Influence and Accelerate Success

I wrote 'Launch to Impact' to provide developing leaders a roadmap for building the essential foundations that build long-term success and significance beyond just a title or position.” — Dr. Keena Mosley

LOS ANGELES, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Keena Rush Mosley, EdD, founder and CEO of Momentum Leadership Group, today announced the release of her book "Launch to Impact: Essential Foundations to Optimize Your Influence and Accelerate Success as a Developing Leader."This comprehensive guide will equip newly promoted and aspiring leaders with the strategies and wisdom needed to lead authentically and effectively.In today's professional climate, effective leadership is more than a title or position—it's about influence, intentionality, and the ability to inspire meaningful change. "Launch to Impact" addresses this reality head-on, providing practical frameworks for leadership development that transcend traditional management approaches."If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader," says Dr. Keena, quoting John Quincy Adams to emphasize the book's core philosophy. "I wrote 'Launch to Impact' to provide developing leaders a roadmap for building the essential foundations that build long-term success and significance beyond just a title or position."The book comes at a critical time when leadership turnover is at record highs, with a 55% increase in CEOs leaving their positions in 2023 according to Forbes. "Launch to Impact" offers ten essential leadership foundations that help leaders navigate these challenges and create lasting organizational impact:1. MORE THAN A TITLE: Differentiating between positional power and influential power2. LEARN FROM EVERYTHING: Developing emotional intelligence and continuous growth3. ADJUST YOUR APPROACH: Leading effectively in diverse scenarios4. UNDERSTANDING THE POWER OF CULTURE: Shaping organizational culture to foster growth5. NAVIGATE THE MIDDLE: Managing relationships up and down the organizational chart6. CULTIVATE RELATIONSHIPS: Building trust and credibility with healthy boundaries7. HANDLE THE HARD STUFF: Addressing conflict and difficult conversations8. THE JOURNEY IS YOURS TO CREATE: Planning your leadership legacy 9. CULTIVATE YOUR NETWORK: Building meaningful professional connections10. HOW YOU START IS NOT HOW YOU FINISH: Evolving through different seasons of leadershipDrawing from decades of research and experience in educational leadership and organizational development, Dr. Keena delivers strategies to shape readers' leadership journeys and help them create a legacy of growth, resilience, and influence. Dr. Keena’s vision extends beyond the book itself. Revenue from "Launch to Impact" will help fund her goals for the advancement of a school in Africa by December 2026."Launch to Impact" will be available in hardcover, paperback, and e-book formats starting May 5, 2025, through Amazon and at https://www.momentumleadershipgroup.com/book-sales-page-v4 About Dr. Keena Rush Mosley, EdDDr. Keena Rush Mosley is the founder and CEO of Momentum Leadership Group, a premier leadership development firm specializing in training and coaching newly promoted and aspiring leaders. With a doctorate in Educational Leadership and over a decade of experience empowering teams and individuals, she specializes in leadership strategies that drive growth, innovation, and meaningful impact. Dr. Mosley has worked extensively with early childhood education organizations, helping them strengthen teams, maximize resources, and empower mid-level leaders for sustainable success.About Momentum Leadership DevelopmentMomentum Leadership Development is dedicated to helping early childhood leaders effectively engage teams, accelerate performance, and execute program objectives. The organization's multi-faceted approach enables leaders to cultivate the skills and mindsets that drive long-term impact in the fastest, most effective way possible. Momentum works with organizations across multiple industries to support the entire leadership development journey—from initial promotion to lasting legacy. The organization is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.