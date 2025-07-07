Dr. Keena Mosley Launches Inaugural Impact Leadership Summit for Early Childhood Education Leaders

Dr. Keena Rush Mosley will lead the inaugural Launch to Impact Leadership Summit on July 16, 2025, in Long Beach, equipping early childhood leaders with actionable strategies to engage teams and drive results.

A one-day intensive workshop equips early childhood leaders with the vision and strategies to engage their teams and elevate organizational results.

We're bringing together supervisors and middle managers to discover actionable strategies that help them cut through the noise and lead with intention. The goal is to elevate your results.” — Dr. Keena

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Keena Rush Mosley, EdD, founder and CEO of Momentum Leadership Group, today announced the inaugural Launch to Impact Leadership Summit , scheduled for July 16, 2025, in Long Beach. This high-impact, one-day workshop themed "Engaging Teams, Elevating Results & Embracing Change" will revolutionize leadership approaches for supervisors and middle managers in early childhood education. The Summit is specifically designed to equip early childhood leaders with actionable strategies to ignite team engagement and drive exceptional results. Through four dynamic sessions led by Dr. Keena, participants will discover practical frameworks that can be implemented immediately to transform their leadership effectiveness."This transformative day will revolutionize your leadership approach," explains Dr. Keena. "We're bringing together fellow supervisors and middle managers to discover actionable strategies that will help them cut through the noise and lead with intention and alignment. The goal is to invest in yourself, empower your team, and elevate your results."Comprehensive Four-Session AgendaThe intensive workshop features a carefully structured agenda designed to address the most critical leadership challenges:Session 1: Refining Your Leadership Focus (8:30am) - Cut through the noise and lead with intention and alignmentSession 2: Leading Across Generations (10:15am) - Build stronger, more connected teams by understanding generational dynamicsSession 3: Sustainable Leadership in Changing Times (1:00pm) - Explore proven strategies for strengthening engagement, improving outcomes and cultivating adaptability while preserving your well-beingSession 4: Reframing Accountability for Success (2:30pm) - Transform accountability from a burden into a catalyst for growth and achievementThe Summit addresses the unique challenges facing early childhood education leaders, who often navigate complex organizational dynamics across multiple generations in today's diverse workforce. By focusing on both leadership mindset and practical skills, the event offers a comprehensive approach to leadership development with immediate applicability.Proven Results for ECE LeadersThe Summit builds on Dr. Keena's extensive track record of delivering measurable results for early childhood leaders. Recent client testimonials highlight the immediate impact of her leadership development approach:"The best takeaway for me was learning how to build a team and how to help us work together!" reports a Center Director who attended Dr. Keena's previous programs. A Site Supervisor noted: "Dr. Keena has helped me learn different ways to communicate with my team to increase their performance, raise morale, and provide support when needed. "A Family Services Supervisor shared: "Because of this coaching, I have been able to communicate more effectively, be able to present more succinctly, and problem solve more accurately."The Summit will be held at the Hampton Inn/Homewood Suites Long Beach Airport (3771 N. Lakewood Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90808), conveniently located blocks from Long Beach Airport and steps from Long Beach exchange eateries and shops. The venue selection reflects the event's focus on accessibility and convenience for busy leaders. "Spaces are limited for this high-impact event," notes Dr. Keena. "We've intentionally kept the group size manageable to ensure personalized attention and meaningful peer-to-peer learning opportunities."The Launch to Impact Leadership Summit is ideal for supervisors, middle managers, and aspiring leaders in early childhood education who are ready to transform their leadership approach and drive meaningful change in their organizations.About Dr. Keena Rush Mosley, EdDDr. Keena Rush Mosley is the founder and CEO of Momentum Leadership Group and author of "Launch to Impact: Essential Foundations to Optimize Your Influence and Accelerate Success as a Developing Leader." With a doctorate in Educational Leadership and over a decade of experience in organizational development, Dr. Mosley specializes in helping early childhood leaders effectively engage teams, accelerate performance, and execute program objectives. Her leadership development programs have consistently delivered measurable improvements in team performance, engagement, and organizational culture.About Momentum Leadership GroupMomentum Leadership Group is the premier source for leadership development and organizational improvement solutions for thriving mid-level leaders throughout the United States. The organization provides early childhood organizations with coaching and consulting solutions that strengthen teams, maximize resources, and empower mid-level leaders for sustainable success. Momentum's tagline, "Positioning ECE Programs for Lasting Impact," reflects their commitment to helping organizations achieve sustainable transformation.

