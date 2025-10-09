Millennia Wellness MD Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Candela Matrix® technology at Millennia Wellness MD

Millennia Wellness MD introduces the Matrix® Platform, a revolutionary breakthrough in personalized, non-surgical skin renewal.

At Millennia Wellness MD, we look forward to helping you stay healthy with the pursuit of movement, nutrition and lifestyle changes that can lead to a state of holistic health.” — Dr. Biju Mathew

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millennia Wellness MD is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Millennia Wellness MD to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Millennia Wellness MD to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:Customized treatments for all skin tones and typesVisible results with minimal downtimeConsistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Millennia Wellness MD: Dedicated to Transformative Care“At Millennia Wellness MD, we look forward to helping you stay healthy with the pursuit of movement, nutrition and lifestyle changes that can lead to a state of holistic health.” Says Dr. Biju Mathew, founder and chief medical officer of Millennia Wellness MD.Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. Millennia Wellness MD is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Millennia Wellness MD, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit millenniawellmd.com or call 214-851-9202.About Millennia Wellness MDMillennia Wellness MD is a premier medical spa and wellness clinic located in Frisco, Texas, dedicated to helping clients live long, healthy, and vibrant lives. Founded by Dr. Biju Mathew, a board-certified internal medicine physician with more than a decade of experience, Millennia Wellness MD specializes in preventative medicine, lifestyle transformation, and advanced aesthetic care. The clinic’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that personalized, medically guided programs empower individuals to achieve lasting wellness and become the best versions of themselves.At Millennia Wellness MD, clients have access to a comprehensive range of services that blend medical expertise with holistic care, including lifestyle medicine, nutrition support, cosmetic laser treatments, and advanced anti-aging procedures such as RF microneedling. The practice is led by a dedicated team of professionals, including Dr. Mathew and certified health coach and cosmetic laser technician Vicky Mathew, MPH, who bring a multidimensional approach to health, wellness, and aesthetics. Together, they partner with clients to deliver customized treatment plans that support physical, mental, and emotional well-being.By combining prevention, education, and state-of-the-art treatments, Millennia Wellness MD empowers clients to achieve their goals, enhance their confidence, and live healthier, more fulfilling lives.About Candela MedicalCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company and the maker of the Matrixskin renewal platform. With a legacy of innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered outcomes, Candela delivers trusted technologies that empower providers and inspire confidence in patients worldwide. Its portfolio includes some of the most recognized and effective aesthetic solutions in the industry, including the GentleMax ProPlus for hair removal and vascular treatments, Nordlys™ for skin and vascular rejuvenation, PicoWayfor tattoo and pigment removal, and Glacē™ for hydrodermabrasion.Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Candela continues to pioneer the future of medical aesthetics by combining cutting-edge engineering with a mission to advance results, safety, and patient satisfaction across all skin types and ages.

