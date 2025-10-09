From Learning to Earning: Ras Al Khaimah Jobs and Internships Festival Inspires Emirati Career Growth

Emirati jobseekers exploring opportunities at the Ras Al Khaimah Jobs & Internships Festival 2025. Senior officials from Al Qasimi Foundation and RAK Ceramics sign MoU to empower youth and strengthen the local workforce. © Ras Al Khaimah Jobs & Internships Festival 2025

Over 2,000 Emirati jobseekers connected with 70+ employers; Al Qasimi Foundation & RAK Ceramics MoU strengthens youth empowerment and industry collaboration.

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy, ambition, and purpose filled the RAK Exhibition Center today as the third edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Jobs and Internships Festival (RAKJIF) brought together over 2,000 Emirati students and jobseekers eager to take their next career step.Organized by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research in collaboration with the Department of Human Resources Ras Al Khaimah and the Investment and Development Office (IDO), the festival has quickly become one of the UAE’s most influential career platforms — a place where young Emiratis meet employers, exchange ideas, and open doors to meaningful careers.Throughout the day, the exhibition floor buzzed with activity as jobseekers connected directly with 70 leading employers across sectors, including government, banking, hospitality, healthcare, tourism, aviation, energy, real estate, and construction. From on-the-spot interviews to live recruitment sessions and workshops, every corner of the festival reflected the excitement of discovery and ambition.Opening the event, Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Al Qasimi Foundation remarked, “The aim of this Festival is to bring together high-quality employers and active jobseekers for their mutual benefit — and for the continued growth of Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE. The greatest challenge most jobseekers face in today’s labor market — Emirati or otherwise — is securing that first opportunity which provides the experience every other position demands. At the Al Qasimi Foundation, we deeply believe in the potential of young Emiratis, and we are committed not only to supporting them in their career journeys but also to encouraging employers to recognize and nurture their talent.”Al Qasimi Foundation and RAK Ceramics Partner to Develop Emirati TalentA key highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Al Qasimi Foundation and RAK Ceramics, represented by Dr. Rui da Silva, Deputy Director, Al Qasimi Foundation, and Mr. Jasem Al Khateri, Chief Human Resources Officer, RAK Ceramics.The partnership outlines a joint commitment to develop Emirati talent through structured internships and graduate programmes that bridge academic learning with industry experience. By offering practical exposure and career opportunities within RAK Ceramics, the partnership aims to enhance employability and strengthen the local workforce.Both organizations reaffirmed their shared commitment to providing Emirati graduates with hands-on experience that prepares them for meaningful, future-ready careers.Spotlight on AI and the Future of Work ForumRunning alongside the main career fair, the AI and the Future of Work Forum explored how artificial intelligence is transforming the employment landscape and the skills needed for the digital age. Experts from academia and the private sector discussed the importance of adaptability, ethical innovation, and digital literacy in preparing youth for tomorrow’s workforce.Interactive discussions encouraged participants to view AI not as a competitor, but as a tool for creativity and career advancement — reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s growing role as a hub for innovation and thought leadership.As the day concluded, one message resonated throughout the halls — Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to empowering its youth remains stronger than ever. RAKJIF continues to play a leading role in connecting ambition with opportunity, driving innovation, and shaping the Emirati workforce of tomorrow.For more information, visit www.alqasimifoundation.com/rakjif Media contact:

