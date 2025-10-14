Elévé Health and Rx Sports Partner to Offer Elite Recovery Solutions

Elévé Health and Rx Sports unite to deliver advanced topical solutions for recovery, pain relief, and performance enhancement.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elévé Health , a leader in advanced wellness solutions, today announced a strategic white label partnership with Rx Sports , a performance-driven health and wellness company specializing in topical relief and recovery products. Under this agreement, Rx Sports’ line of warming and cooling topicals will be white labeled and integrated into Elévé Health’s product suite, enhancing the company’s comprehensive approach to recovery, pain management, and overall well-being.The partnership brings together Elévé Health’s reputation for cutting-edge wellness technologies and Rx Sports’ expertise in scientifically formulated topicals designed for athletes, active individuals, and wellness-focused consumers. The newly branded topicals will complement Elévé Health’s existing product portfolio, creating synergy between topical therapies and Elévé Health’s advanced recovery solutions.“Partnering with Rx Sports allows us to deliver high-quality, clinically inspired topical products under the Elévé Health brand,” said Carlos Mendez, CEO Elévé Health. “These products will provide our customers with additional tools to enhance recovery, manage pain, and improve performance outcomes perfectly aligned with our mission of elevating human health and wellness.”Rx Sports’ topical formulations, developed with an emphasis on efficacy, safety, and user experience, are widely used in sports performance, pain relief, and wellness markets. Through this partnership, Elévé Health will offer these solutions directly to its customer base under its own trusted branding, reinforcing Elévé Health’s position as a comprehensive provider of wellness technologies.“We’re excited to partner with Elévé Health to bring our proven topical formulations to a broader audience,” said Dennis Schultz, COO of Rx Sports. “Elévé Health’s commitment to innovation and quality makes them an ideal partner, and together we can offer customers an elevated experience in performance recovery and pain management.”The newly branded Elévé Health topical products are expected to launch Q4 2025, available exclusively through Elévé Health’s distribution channels.About Elévé HealthElévé Health is a wellness company dedicated to delivering innovative products and technologies that enhance recovery, optimize performance, and support overall well-being. With a focus on evidence-based solutions, Elévé Health empowers individuals and professionals to achieve higher levels of health and vitality.About Rx Sports, LLCRx Sports, LLC develops high-quality wellness and performance products, including warming and cooling topicals, pain relief tablets, and functional tinctures designed to support recovery, manage pain, and enhance daily performance. Rooted in science and innovation, Rx Sports partners with leading organizations to expand access to effective, trusted wellness solutions.

