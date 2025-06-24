Rx Sports Welcomes NFL Hall of Famer and Purple Heart Recipient to Inaugural Advisory Board

Darrell Green Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) Tiger Woods (left) Charles Eggleston (right)

Rx Sports Unveils Advisory Board of Elite Experts in Sports Medicine, Business, and Professional Athletics

I joined the Rx Sports advisory board to help shape the future of athlete recovery and performance with a team that’s truly pushing the boundaries of sports science and innovation.” — Dr. Jennifer Davis, Director of Sports Medicine, Kaizen Chiropractic

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rx Sports , a performance-driven wellness company dedicated to pain relief and recovery products for athletes, proudly announces the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board. The board includes a powerhouse roster of leaders in sports medicine, chiropractic care, elite athletics, business development, and military service. Their collective expertise will guide Rx Sports’ mission to innovate evidence-based solutions for performance and recovery.“Our Advisory Board reflects the 'full spectrum' of what it means to perform at the highest level—physically, mentally, and strategically,” said Dennis Schultz, COO of Rx Sports. “These individuals will help us elevate our product development, clinical credibility, and social impact.”When asked why they joined the Rx Sports advisory board, here were some of their responses.“I joined the Rx Sports advisory board to contribute to a brand that’s setting a new standard in sports recovery—where innovation, integrity, and athlete-first thinking lead the way,” says Rooja Baghaeiamri, CEO Kaizen Chiropractic. "And I joined the Rx Sports advisory board to help shape the future of athlete recovery and performance with a team that’s truly pushing the boundaries of sports science and innovation,” said Dr. Jennifer Davis, Director of Sports Medicine, Kaizen Chiropractic. As the board member representing Division I collegiate athletics in the United States, Dr. Zachary White, Head Athletic Trainer for Temple University had this to say, "We've been using the [Rx Sports] topicals and our guys have preferred using them to many of the others on the market."Advisory Board MembersDarrell Green Pro Football Hall of Fame Cornerback, Retired NFL AthleteKnown as one of the fastest players in NFL history, Green had a legendary 20-year career with the Washington Redskins, winning two Super Bowls and earning a place on the NFL 100 All-Time Team. He was named the 1996 NFL Man of the Year, inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008. Off the field, he’s a passionate advocate for youth development through the Darrell Green Youth Life Foundation.Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Purple Heart & Bronze Star RecipientA decorated combat veteran and the first inductee into the NFL Hall of Fame’s Hall of Heroes, Eggleston brings powerful insights on resilience, recovery, and veteran wellness. Eggleston underwent over 70 surgeries and spent three years recovering at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is an Rx Sports user and advocate.Dr. Zachary White, DAT, LAT, ATC, CSCSHead Athletic Trainer, Temple UniversityA nationally recognized sports medicine leader, Dr. White holds a Doctor of Athletic Training from Temple University and multiple certifications including Corrective Exercise Specialist and Strength and Conditioning Specialist. He brings deep expertise in injury prevention, therapeutic interventions, and performance optimization.Dr. Jennifer Davis, ICCSP, DACBSPDirector of Sports Medicine, Kaizen ChiropracticDr. Jennifer Davis is a distinguished sports chiropractor, specializing in athlete longevity, injury prevention, and recovery optimization. An international sports chiropractor originally from the Bahamas, Dr. Jenn holds a Doctor of Chiropractic degree and specializes in advanced sports rehab. With extensive experience in elite sports—including serving as a key care provider at the 2012, 2016 & 2024 Paris Olympics, her diverse athletic background make her a key voice in athlete care and recovery strategy.Rooja Baghaeiamri, MBACEO & Co-Founder, Kaizen ChiropracticWith a dynamic background in engineering, branding, and operations, Rooja has scaled multiple high-impact ventures, including a nationwide MedSpa brand. With an Executive MBA from the University of East London and a Sports Medicine Trainer Certification through IFPA, she bridges elite athletic care with business excellence.Brent Berisford, MSChief Business Development Officer, Global Botanical ManufacturingWith degrees in chemistry, biology, and environmental science, Berisford is a strategic connector of people and purpose. His deep business development experience is critical to Rx Sports’ growth into new markets and partnerships.Advisory Board MissionThe Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in shaping:- Product development and clinical efficacy- Brand trust and thought leadership- Athlete outreach and strategic partnerships- Community wellness and advocacyAbout Rx SportsRx Sports is a science-backed wellness company that provides high-performance recovery and pain relief products for athletes, trainers, and active individuals. Built on innovation and integrity, Rx Sports is committed to delivering solutions that help people recover faster and perform better—naturally.

