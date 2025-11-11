Rx Sports, LLC Launches Kaaliyah™ A Premium Spa-Quality CBD Topical for Women’s Joint & Muscle Relief

We heard from countless women: you need relief that works but also a formula that fits your lifestyle with a subtle scent, premium feel, and delivers results. Kaaliyah is our answer.” — Tony Kennedy, CEO of Rx Sports

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rx Sports , LLC, a leading innovator in plant-powered recovery solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest brand, Kaaliyah ™ (kuh-lee-uh), a spa-quality, broad-spectrum CBD topical designed specifically for women who seek superior joint and muscle pain relief without compromising on elegance for daily wear.Kaaliyah combines 500 mg/oz broad-spectrum CBD with over a dozen plant-based actives (including menthol, capsaicin and terpenes) to deliver high-performance relief from inflammation, tension, and soreness. Each jar is THC-free, third-party tested, and crafted with care for women balancing active lives, demanding workouts, or simply striving for everyday comfort.“We heard from countless women: you need relief that works but also a formula that fits your lifestyle with a subtle scent, premium feel, and delivers results. Kaaliyah is our answer,” said Tony Kennedy, CEO of Rx Sports.Why Kaaliyah stands out:• Plant-based, organic ingredients and 0% THC guarantee.• High concentration of CBD plus 19+ active botanicals to target muscle & joint discomfort accurately.• Designed for the discerning woman: no “sports cream” scent, just gentle aroma and effective relief.• Suitable for before or after workouts, or anytime relief is needed.Kaaliyah will be generally available in December of 2025 and is currently available for pre-orders exclusively at kaaliyah.com with roll out to select spas and wellness studios in the coming months.About Rx Sports, LLCRx Sports is a performance-driven wellness company specializing in natural, plant-based pain relief, recovery and performance solutions. With a focus on quality, innovation and efficacy, the company merges science and nature to help active individuals recover stronger and live better.

