Mining Armenia Forum 2025 Highlights the Sector’s Potential and Sustainability Agenda

The Energy of Mining: International Trends and Armenia’s Potential,” the two-day conference brought together over 250 participants.

Sustainability in mining is no longer just about the environment, social engagement, or governance — it is becoming an integrated strategy that connects nature, climate, and people.” — Kirsten Hund, Senior Mining and Sustainability Expert

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Within five to six years, exports from three critical metals—copper, molybdenum, and gold—alone could enable Armenia’s mining industry to surpass $3 billion annually. To address global trends and opportunities related to Armenia's mining potential, the Association of Mining And Metallurgy of Armenia, with Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine (ZCMC) and Lydian Armenia CJSC as general sponsors, organized the second Mining Armenia Forum Entitled “The Energy of Mining: International Trends and Armenia’s Potential,” the two-day conference brought together over 250 participants, including representatives from government institutions, the professional community, the private sector, and investment companies. Distinguished speakers joined from Armenia, Canada, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Russia, the United States, Belarus, and the United Arab Emirates.Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also attended the opening ceremony, welcoming participants and emphasizing the forum’s importance as a platform for dialogue on both opportunities and challenges facing the sector.Vardan Jhanyan, President of the Association of Mining and Metallurgical Companies of Armenia and First Deputy Director of ZCMC, emphasized the sector’s export potential: “The mining industry holds one of the greatest export capacities, and all global economies today strive to enhance their export performance. In Armenia, demand for the country’s three primary metals—copper, molybdenum, and gold—is expected to grow, with their global significance continuing to rise. Forecasts indicate that copper, in particular, will become even more important than oil, signaling a shift from the oil era to the copper era.”Through panel discussions, interviews, and presentations, this year’s event focused on the sector’s role in the broader economic landscape, particularly in energy transition, while exploring sustainable development approaches and promoting innovative solutions.Wael Jaber, Vice President of Mining and Metals Consulting at Wood Mackenzie, stressed the importance of stability for investors: “Investors care about one thing — stability. Risks exist everywhere and have always existed. The key for investors is to understand these risks ahead of time and be able to mitigate them. Clear state policies are essential, as is a secure licensing process. As investors need to ensure their returns and want no surprises, an effective taxation regime is critical. Investors inevitably compare these conditions with other countries.”Hayk Aloyan, Managing Director of Lydian Armenia, highlighted the Forum’s strategic value: “In the context of global economic trends and geopolitical shifts, the development of Armenia’s mining industry and attraction of quality investments are of strategic importance. The Mining Armenia Forum provides a key platform for dialogue between government, business, and experts, fostering cooperation and ideas that can shape the industry’s sustainable growth. As the Forum’s General Sponsor, we are proud to support this important initiative.”Kirsten Hund, Senior Mining and Sustainability Expert, underlined the growing integration of sustainability in mining amid climate change: “Sustainability in mining is no longer just about the environment, social engagement, or governance — it is becoming an integrated strategy that connects nature, climate, and people. Whether we like it or not, the world needs mining. So, we need to mine — and that means we must do it responsibly. As climate change intensifies worldwide, mining operations must be resilient to shocks like wildfires and floods — protecting both the environment and the communities that depend on it.”Frik Els, Editor-at-Large at MINING.COM, emphasized that public perception plays a key role in shaping the effectiveness of mining, with the media influencing these views. Commenting on ESG in mining, he stated: “Environmental and governance standards are well-defined and regulated, but the social component of ESG remains fluid. Mining activities inevitably bring change to communities, influencing social dynamics as society evolves.”The Forum was sponsored by Ameriabank, with BDO Armenia, Grant Thornton, KPMG Armenia, NORGEO, IKO Machinery (official distributor of Komatsu), and Mendia Resources as partners.During the event, Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine (ZCMC) presented its 2024 Sustainability Report, reaffirming the company’s commitment to transparency, environmental responsibility, and sustainable development.The Jon Hobbs Award for biodiversity conservation in mining in Armenia was also announced. Named after John Hobbs, a champion of responsible and sustainable mining, the award is open to mining companies, NGOs, scientific and educational institutions, legal entities, and individuals implementing conservation projects in the mining industry of Armenia in 2025–2026.Armenia’s mining industry is adopting international best practices in environmental protection, with a strong focus on sustainability and continual improvement. Hosting the COP17 World Summit on Biodiversity next year will shine a spotlight on these ongoing efforts.

