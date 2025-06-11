Firebird Announces Plans to Deploy Thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to Advance AI Computing Across the Caucasus Region

Partnership Announcement between RA Government, Firebird, Nvidia and Team Group at VivaTech 2025 NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Presents How Cloud Service Providers Are Building AI Infrastructure at VivaTech 2025

Firebird Announces Strategic Collaboration with the Government of Armenia and NVIDIA to Build a Next-Generation AI Cloud to Ignite Regional Innovation.

PARIS, FRANCE, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firebird, an AI cloud company, and the Armenian government—with support from NVIDIA—announced today a vision for building advanced AI infrastructure to accelerate technology innovation and establish the Caucasus region as an AI hub. Firebird plans to launch with thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs in 2026 and will be designed with the ability to scale to over 100 megawatts of capacity.Emerging from stealth, Firebird unveiled a vision for a $500 million public-private partnership with the Armenian government, which will fuel the development and growth of AI technologies in the country. This initiative will help grow the local technology ecosystem by bringing together high-performing infrastructure, talent, and innovation. By working with industry and government, Firebird aims to support economic growth and help businesses, entrepreneurs, and academia stay ahead in the cutting-edge of AI.The new AI factory marks a significant milestone in Armenia’s journey toward becoming a leader in next-generation technology, building on NVIDIA’s existing presence in the country.“We welcome NVIDIA’s partnership and work with Firebird to build AI infrastructure in Armenia. This is a major step toward strengthening our tech sector and global partnerships,” said Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. “The government is happy to support this initiative and unlock new opportunities for our people and region.”“AI factories are the infrastructure of the 21st century,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our collaboration with Armenia will help build foundational AI capacity and unlock new opportunities for innovation and economic growth across the region.”“This is about building a launchpad for innovation — from Armenia to the world,” said Razmig Hovaghimian, co-founder and CEO of Firebird.ai. “We will invest in novel models, in robotics and the sciences in partnership with leading universities from around the world and build the capacity to incubate the next generation of innovators in Armenia.”“We are excited about the potential for U.S. technology exports and AI leadership to drive more innovation in Armenia’s dynamic tech sector, benefitting the United States and Armenia,” said Kristina Kvien, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia. “U.S. companies like NVIDIA continue to offer world-leading computing and AI solutions, and we are proud that they are the partners of choice for Armenian counterparts.”Regional Technology Ecosystem SupportTeam Group, the parent company of Telecom Armenia and Ireland’s Imagine Broadband will support the development of Armenia’s AI infrastructure, bringing deep technical expertise and connectivity infrastructure to accelerate deployment of the data center. The Afeyan Foundation for Armenia will join as founding investor in Firebird, and its principal, Noubar Afeyan, who is also CEO of Flagship Pioneering, will act as a strategic advisor and a founding partner of Firebird.“Armenia’s next chapter in technology leadership will be built on global collaboration and long-term investment,” said Afeyan. “The development of AI infrastructure for Armenia and the broader region is a bold step toward positioning the country as a meaningful contributor in the global AI landscape.”This initiative marks a defining moment for Armenia’s technology sector, bringing together entrepreneurial vision, world-class infrastructure, and global collaboration to unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth. Firebird and the Armenian government are laying a foundation for technology development in the region, enabling businesses and entrepreneurs to seize new opportunities brought on by AI and supporting economic growth in Armenia and across the Caucasus. At the same time, they are forging deeper ties with Europe’s leading tech sectors.About FirebirdFirebird.ai is a San Francisco and Yerevan based AI cloud company, launching the Caucasus’ first and largest AI supercomputer in 2026, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. Future Firebird locations will deliver sustainable, high-performance AI infrastructure to fast-growing emerging markets worldwide, reinvesting a portion of its revenue to build local technology capacity.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.