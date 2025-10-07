The Energy of Mining: Armenia Showcases Its Potential on the Global Stage

Mining Armenia Forum 2025 Prime Minister of The Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Frik Els Keynote Speaker MAF25

Mining Armenia Forum 2025 brought together leading global experts to discuss the most relevant and forward-looking topics in the mining industry.

I think the platform is an opportunity, including for the Government, to discuss all issues with the representatives of the sector in such a long-term working format” — Prime Minister of The Republic of Armenia

YEREVAN , ARMENIA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The two-day conference, Mining Armenia Forum 2025 , united more than 250 participants from government institutions, the professional community, the private sector, and investment companies. Through dynamic panel discussions, insightful keynote speeches, and engaging interviews, the event featured distinguished speakers from Armenia, Canada, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Russia, the United States, Belarus, and the United Arab Emirates.Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony, welcoming participants and emphasizing the forum’s importance as a platform for dialogue on both opportunities and challenges facing the sector. “Here we have both serious opportunities and challenges. I think the platform is an opportunity, including for the Government, to discuss all issues with the representatives of the sector in such a long-term working format,” noted Pashinyan.This year’s event, titled “The Energy of Mining: International Trends and Armenia’s Potential,” focused on assessing the sector’s role within the broader economic landscape—particularly in connection with the energy sector—exploring sustainable development approaches, and promoting innovative solutions.The Forum was organized by the Armenian Mining and Metallurgy Association, with Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine and Lydian Armenia CJSC serving as the general sponsors.ZCMC General Director Roman Khudoliy spoke about the backbone of the industry – exploration investments. “Within the next 10 years, Armenia’s mining industry could deplete much of its current capacity unless sufficient attention is given to exploration investments. These investments are a fundamental prerequisite for the industry’s development. Achieving successful growth will require close collaboration and focused efforts from both industry stakeholders and the government, with a clear emphasis on exploration,” he emphasized.Vardan Jhanyan, President of the Association of Mining and Metallurgical Companies of Armenia and First Deputy Director of ZCMC, highlighted the sector’s export potential:“The mining industry holds one of the greatest export capacities, and all global economies today strive to enhance their export performance. In Armenia, demand for the country’s three primary metals—copper, molybdenum, and gold—is expected to grow, with their global significance continuing to rise. Forecasts indicate that copper, in particular, will become even more important than oil, signaling a shift from the oil era to the copper era. Within five to six years, exports from these three metals alone could enable Armenia’s mining industry to surpass $3 billion.”Hayk Aloyan, Managing Director of Lydian Armenia, emphasized the strategic importance of attracting high-quality investments: “In the context of global economic trends and geopolitical shifts, the development of Armenia’s mining industry and attraction of quality investments are of strategic importance. The Mining Armenia Forum provides a key platform for dialogue between government, business, and experts, fostering cooperation and ideas that can shape the industry’s sustainable growth. As the Forum’s General Sponsor, we are proud to support this important initiative.”The event was sponsored by Ameriabank, with BDO Armenia, Grant Thornton, KPMG Armenia, NORGEO, IKO Machinery, the official distributor of Komatsu, and Mendia Resources as the forum’s partners.During the forum, Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine (ZCMC) presented its 2024 Sustainability Report, reaffirming the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency, environmental responsibility, and sustainable development.Armenia continues to align its mining industry with leading international environmental standards, emphasizing sustainability and ongoing progress in this direction. It is also worth noting that the COP 17 World Summit on Biodiversity will be held in Armenia next year.

