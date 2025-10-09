The Statewide Database Licensing Advisory Committee (SDLAC) meeting Tuesday 10/21/25

Salem, Ore. - The Statewide Database Licensing Advisory Committee (SDLAC) will meet on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. online. This is a public meeting; those who would like to attend should contact Arlene Weible at arlene.weible@slo.oregon.gov. The agenda is included.

The SDLAC advises the State Library and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Advisory Council on the Statewide Database Licensing Program. (SDLP). Committee membership represents school, public, tribal, and academic libraries. The current member list is available at: www.oregon.gov/Library/libraries/Pages/SDLAC.aspx.

Sign language interpretation will be provided for the public if requested 48 hours before the meeting; notice 72 hours before the meeting is preferred. Handouts of meeting materials may also be requested in alternate formats 72 hours before the meeting. Requests may be made to Arlene Weible at arlene.weible@slo.oregon.gov or 503-378-5020.

Statewide Database Licensing Advisory Committee Meeting

State Library of Oregon – Virtual Meeting

October 21, 2025

Agenda

9:00 a.m. Welcome and introductions

9:10 a.m. Public Comment*

9:15 a.m. Review agenda and approve meeting minutes from October 28, 2024

9:20 a.m. Review action items from last meeting and other updates

9:45 a.m. LSTA budget update

10:00 a.m. Contingency planning for SDLP

Overview of Orbis Cascade Alliance E-Resources Progra.m.

Other models for shared e-resource purchases

Outreach to libraries

10:50 a.m. Action Item review

11:00 a.m. Adjourn

* Any person may address the Committee on any topic for up to 3 minutes. The Committee does not generally engage in dialog with those making comments but may refer any question or issue raised to the State Librarian.

NOTE: The times of all agenda items are approximate and subject to change.