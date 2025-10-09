Camelot Secure and DigiFlight Win Top Honors at Maryland’s Cybersecurity Association 2025 Cybersecurity Awards

Stan Oliver, CEO of Camelot Secure and DigiFlight

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camelot Secure, a revolutionary cybersecurity company, and its parent company DigiFlight , today announced they have won top honors at the 2025 Cybersecurity Awards hosted by Maryland-based The Cybersecurity Association, Inc. Camelot Secure was named Changemaker of the Year, and DigiFlight received the Government Contractor of the Year award. These accolades underscore Camelot Secure's commitment to training new cybersecurity professionals and DigiFlight's impact as a trusted government partner.The high-profile recognition reflects Camelot Secure’s groundbreaking work in fostering new pipelines of cybersecurity talent through its partnerships with Universities and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). These initiatives empower students through real-world projects, capstones, internships, and hands-on use of Camelot Secure’s Secure360 platform, expanding the cybersecurity talent pool.Additionally, DigiFlight’s government contracting leadership was honored for its innovative business model, which combines cyber training, training and testing as a service (T2aaS), and scenario-driven post-incident response exercises. By blending technical expertise with C-suite readiness, DigiFlight delivers holistic risk management capabilities to government clients and contractors, strengthening national security."We are truly humbled to be recognized as winners by The Cybersecurity Association," said Stan Oliver, CEO of Camelot Secure and DigiFlight. "Diversity and public service are at the heart of our mission, and these honors reflect the hard work of our team and partners. Whether through our university collaborations or our support of government and clients, we remain committed to advancing security and resilience for all organizations in today’s complex threat landscape."About The Cybersecurity AssociationThe Cybersecurity Association, Inc. (formerly the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. or CAMI) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization established in 2015. The Association serves as a trusted community for companies that view cybersecurity as a strategic issue, providing an ecosystem of advocacy, education, and connection.About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure is a leading cybersecurity company taking a revolutionary approach to digital defense. Unlike traditional reactive models, Camelot Secure operates from a threat perspective—proactively identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate. The firm brings together experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector to offer cutting-edge solutions like persistent APT hunt tools and attack surface monitoring. Learn more at camelotsecure.com.About DigiFlight, Inc.Established in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, MD, with a branch in Huntsville, AL, DigiFlight is a Veteran-owned Minority Small Business dedicated to accelerating mission success for government and commercial entities. DigiFlight’s core strengths lie in Aerospace Technical & Acquisition Solutions, Compliant Architectures, Cybersecurity Hunt & Incident Response, Systems & Software Development, Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance, and Test & Evaluation. Beyond traditional approaches, the company employs state-of-the-art techniques for cyber incident response, software and network engineering, and specialized training. Guided by best practices, DigiFlight consistently delivers reliable and pioneering solutions tailored to drive superior mission performance and business value for its clients.###Source: BridgeView Marketing Cybersecurity PR Services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.