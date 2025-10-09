Alaska Pediatric Specialties Welcomes Dr. Robert Merkouris, MD, MS

Dr. Robert Merkouris, MD, MS

Alaska Pediatric Specialties is pleased to welcome Dr. Robert Merkouris, MD, MS, a board-certified pediatrician and pediatric gastroenterologist.

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alaska Pediatric Specialties is pleased to welcome Dr. Robert Merkouris, MD, MS. Dr. Merkouris is a board-certified pediatrician and pediatric gastroenterologist who brings both advanced medical expertise and genuine compassion to Alaska Pediatric Services.Born and raised in Anchorage, Dr. Merkouris earned degrees in Cell Biology, Neuroscience, and Molecular Medicine before completing his medical training through the WWAMI program, residency at Seattle Children’s Hospital, and fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh—where he was recognized as “First Year Fellow of the Year.”Dr. Merkouris is passionate about helping children feel comfortable and supported while providing the highest standard of care. His research in pediatric gastroenterology and medical education reflects his commitment to continuous learning and excellence.Outside of medicine, he enjoys hiking, camping, fishing, woodworking, and playing hockey. A proud husband, new father, and lifelong Alaskan, he’s thrilled to serve the community that shaped him.About Alaska Pediatric SpecialtiesFormerly Alaska Pediatric Surgery and Alaska Pediatric Oncology, APS has grown into a unified, multidisciplinary team committed to supporting families across the state. As the only pediatric specialty group locally owned and operated in Alaska, our mission is to provide high-quality, compassionate care to children and teens, wherever they may be.For media inquiries, please contact:Kristi DavisChief Operating OfficerAlaska Pediatric Specialties907-929-7337kristi.davis@alaskapediatricsurgery.com

