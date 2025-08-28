Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Expands Board of Directors Adding Four New Members

Their collective experience in development, public service, and community advocacy will provide invaluable perspective and guidance as we work to address Chattanooga’s housing challenges...” — Chris Thompson, CNE President and CEO

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE) is proud to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors: Adam Kinsey, Raquetta Dotley, Claudia Pullen, and Kim Printz. These new additions bring a diverse range of experience and expertise, including two prominent real estate developers, a Chattanooga City Councilwoman, and a CNE resident and community advocate, strengthening the organization's mission to expand housing opportunities and create thriving neighborhoods."We are incredibly excited to welcome these four community leaders to our board," said Chris Thompson, CNE President and CEO. "Their collective experience in development, public service, and community advocacy will provide invaluable perspective and guidance as we work to address Chattanooga’s housing challenges and continue to build a more inclusive city."About the New Board MembersAdam Kinsey brings over two decades of real estate development experience with a strong focus on urban revitalization. As a leader of the Chattanooga Choo Choo project, he successfully transformed the historic site into a vibrant entertainment district with a significant residential component. He is now focused on urban infill projects in South Chattanooga, with a specific mission to introduce diverse housing options for all income levels. Kinsey also serves on the boards of the Chattanooga Housing Authority and the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance.Raquetta Dotley is a Chattanooga native, City Councilwoman for District 7, and former City Council Chair. A tireless advocate for inclusive growth and neighborhood revitalization, she has championed major initiatives like the expansion of STEAM Logistics and the development of the new South Broad Stadium, both of which will create jobs and stimulate the local economy. Her work in the Westside on the One Westside plan will revitalize 300 acres, bringing new homes and commercial spaces to the area. Dotley is also the Executive Director of the Net Resource Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to asset-based community development.Claudia Pullen is a real estate professional who has been a passionate advocate for thoughtful and sustainable growth since relocating to Chattanooga in 2006. With a deep love for the city, she is dedicated to helping Chattanooga expand in a way that honors its rich history while embracing smart progress. Her commitment to excellence and community development will be a valuable asset to the board.Kim Printz is a Chattanooga native and a current CNE tenant in the Highland Park neighborhood. A former special education teacher and nonprofit professional, she is now a full-time artist and art instructor at The Hart Gallery. Her direct experience as a resident of a CNE property provides a critical perspective on the organization’s work and its impact on the community.The new board members will help guide CNE's strategic initiatives as the organization continues to pursue innovative solutions to the city's housing needs. Their appointments are effective immediately.About CNEChattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE) believes the future of Chattanooga is rooted in the vibrancy of all our neighborhoods and the prosperity of all our people. CNE is a non-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing Chattanooga’s neighborhoods by providing affordable housing, empowering residents, and promoting financial stability. Through housing development, community engagement, financial education, mortgage lending and small dollar loan programs, CNE works to create thriving communities where all residents can prosper.Media Contact:Chelsea SmithCommunications & Marketing Directorcsmith@cneinc.org

