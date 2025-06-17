Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise and YM360 Transform Chattanooga Neighborhoods Celebrating NeighborWorks Week 2025

We are incredibly thankful to every single person who showed up, worked hard, and brought joy into these homes” — Gracie Morales, CNE Healthy Neighborhoods Manager

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of national NeighborWorks Week 2025, Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE) partnered with YM360 to significantly impact the Oak Grove and Ridgedale neighborhoods, putting on a powerful display of community spirit. The collaborative effort saw over 105 dedicated volunteers unite to rehabilitate 10 homes, strengthening the fabric of the Chattanooga community.Throughout the week, volunteers from CNE and YM360 worked side by side on a variety of tangible home improvements. From porch painting and pressure washing to planting and general clean-up, their collective efforts brought immediate and visible enhancements to the properties. Beyond the physical transformations, the initiative fostered deeper connections, ignited a renewed sense of pride, and enhanced ownership among neighbors, reinforcing that this work extended far beyond beautifying properties; it was about building lasting community strength."We are incredibly thankful to every single person who showed up, worked hard, and brought joy into these homes," said Gracie Morales, CNE’s Healthy Neighborhoods Manager. "Your positive energy and hard work reminded us that when we come together, we don’t just fix things – we build something lasting."CNE’s participation in NeighborWorks Week highlights its commitment to the national NeighborWorks America movement, which mobilizes thousands of residents, businesses, and community leaders across the country to create opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, build financial stability, and strengthen communities. The 2025 theme, "Creating Homes, Building America," perfectly aligns with the mission of CNE and its partners.A special thank you is extended to the Chattanooga Public Library for their invaluable support. Through their Library Tool Checkout Service, CNE and YM360 volunteers were able to access a wide range of essential tools, from painting supplies to gardening equipment, which were crucial in enabling the successful completion of the projects. This resource played a vital role in bringing the neighborhoods together and executing the work with excellence.About CNEChattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE) believes the future of Chattanooga is rooted in the vibrancy of all our neighborhoods and the prosperity of all our people. CNE is a non-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing Chattanooga’s neighborhoods by providing affordable housing, empowering residents, and promoting financial stability. Through housing development, community engagement, financial education, mortgage lending and small dollar loan programs, CNE works to create thriving communities where all residents can prosper.About YM360YM360 (Youth Ministry 360) is a premier provider of gospel-centered Bible studies, events, and resources, dedicated to helping youth leaders disciple teenagers closer to Christ. YM360 supports youth ministries through comprehensive tools and experiences.

