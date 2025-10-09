‘Hans Niemann vs. You’ by it.com Domains Wins Gold and Silver w3 Awards

Hans Niemann vs. You wins Gold and Silver w3 Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- it.com Domains has been awarded Gold and Silver at the prestigious 20th Annual w3 Awards , joining the ranks of winners such as Amazon Web Services, Citi / AAdvantage, and FIFA’s Roblox experience. The recognition was given for it.com Domains’ record-breaking interactive project ‘Hans Niemann 2025 vs. You: The Largest AI-Powered Online Chess Game Between the World and the Grandmaster’. The w3 Awards celebrate the world’s most innovative digital campaigns across emerging tech, branded content, and immersive experiences.Held at Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon, the live chess match brought together 106,638 players from 132 countries, teaming up with an AI assistant to take on grandmaster Hans Niemann in real time. Broadcast from chess.it.com and streamed live across platforms, the match broke a world record previously held by Viswanathan Anand and reached the top spot in the global chess category on Twitch.“This victory reflects it.com Domains’ commitment to being more than just a domain registry, but a platform for global digital initiatives that inspire and connect people,” noted Andrey Insarov, Founder and CEO of it.com Domains.The 42-minute match, made up of 71 moves, wasn’t just a game — it was a demonstration of how technology and community can unite on a global scale. The project leveraged it.com Domains’ platform and infrastructure to host and scale a first-of-its-kind hybrid chess experience — merging AI, live play, and mass participation.“I want to congratulate the 2025 w3 Award winners. This year’s honorees represent the very best of creativity, innovation and storytelling in the digital space and we’re so proud to recognize their work as part of the 20-year legacy of the w3 Awards,” said AIVA Managing Director Lauren Angeloni.The w3 Awards is evaluated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an assembly of industry leaders from acclaimed brands, agencies and institutions like Walt Disney Studios, Groove Jones, PepsiCo, The National Gallery of Art, McCann, Netflix, IBM, Deloitte Digital, LG and WONGDOODY among many others.With this win, it.com Domains continues to challenge the traditional boundaries of the domain name industry — transforming from a domain registry into a platform for innovation, cultural connection, and interactive digital solutions.About it.com DomainsThe company, it.com Domains LLC, is the official operator for the .it.com domain registry offering domains under the .it.com suffix, e.g., yourname.it.com. It is also planning to become a Registry Services Provider (RSP) in the coming round of new gTLDs planned by ICANN for 2026.Headquartered in London, it.com Domains is committed to promoting the adoption and trusted use of the *.it.com domain space worldwide.For more information, please visit https://get.it.com

