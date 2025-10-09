McCann’s Roofing Expands Across Oklahoma with Record-Breaking 450+ Five-Star Reviews

Before and after photos of a storm-damaged roof replacement in Oklahoma City storm-damaged roof replacement New Roof Installation storm-damaged roof replacement

From Edmond to Oklahoma City to Norman, this family-owned roofing company keeps Oklahoma covered with 24-hour storm response and small-town heart.

We don’t just build roofs ! we build relationships, Oklahoma homeowners want a roofer who cares about their home as much as they do. That’s what we’re here for.” — Shay Brown

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nearly 30 years, this Native-American, family-owned roofing company has been protecting Oklahoma homes with heart, hard work, and good old-fashioned honesty. But what truly sets McCann’s apart isn’t just the quality of their roofs — it’s the voices of more than 450 happy homeowners who’ve given them five-star Google reviews. That’s not just a number. That’s hundreds of Oklahomans saying, “These are the people we trust when the storms roll in.”“Our goal has always been simple! we love to build projects on experience and relationships on trust,” said Shay Brown, CEO of McCann’s Roofing & Construction. “Every one of those 450 reviews represents a real neighbor, a real story, and a roof that’s built to last. That’s the part we’re most proud of.”As hailstorms get stronger and insurance claims pile up, McCann’s continues to be the go-to roofer for Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Norman. Homeowners searching “ roofing companies near me ,” “ Oklahoma City roofer ,” “Norman roofing contractor,” or “Edmond roof repair” consistently find McCann’s among the highest-rated and most trusted names in Oklahoma roofing.With an A+ BBB rating, multiple Readers’ Choice awards, and decades of storm-season experience, McCann’s blends dependable craftsmanship with Southern hospitality — the kind of neighborly service that’s made them a household name across the metro.Because when your roof’s on the line, there’s only one call that feels like family — McCann’s Roofing & Construction.🌟 Local Love, One Roof at a TimeEdmond Headquarters: 901 W. 15th St., Edmond | 📞 (405) 259-9998Customers in Edmond rave about the team’s attention to detail and respect for their homes. One review says, “They worked fast, cleaned up spotless, and took extra care around our flower beds. Could not have asked for a better contractor!”Oklahoma City Office: 12200 N MacArthur Blvd Suite A, OKC | 📞 (405) 666-5927OKC homeowners appreciate McCann’s 24-hour storm response and stress-free insurance help. “They handled everything — from inspection to dealing with our insurance company. We didn’t have to worry about a thing,” shared one happy customer.Norman Office: 116 W Main St., Norman | 📞 (405) 957-5751In Norman, locals highlight the company’s clear communication and professionalism. “They replaced our roof and siding, and the result was beautiful. The crew kept us updated every step of the way,” wrote another satisfied homeowner.🏠 Built on Trust. Backed by Experience.With over 30 years of roofing expertise, McCann’s Roofing & Construction is proud to be a GAF Master EliteContractor a title held by fewer than 2 percent of roofers nationwide. From hail damage repairs and full roof replacements to skylight installations, gutters, and maintenance plans, the McCann’s team ensures every roof is built to last through Oklahoma’s toughest storms.“We know Oklahoma weather, and we know our neighbors,” Brown added. “When a storm rolls through, we roll out. One call does it all with McCann’s.”🏠 When Oklahomans Search for a Roofer, McCann’s Comes to MindWhen homeowners across Oklahoma type “roofers near me” into Google, they’re not just looking for someone who can swing a hammer they’re looking for someone they can trust. For nearly three decades, that name has been McCann’s Roofing & Construction.From Oklahoma City to Edmond to Norman, McCann’s has become the first call people make after hailstorms, high winds, or just when it’s time for a new roof. With more than 450 five-star Google reviews, an A+ BBB rating, and a reputation built on friendliness and follow-through, McCann’s is the local roofing company that Oklahomans recommend to family, friends, and neighbors — time and time again.🌪️ The Trusted Oklahoma City Roofer for Every SeasonIf you live in Oklahoma, you know how unpredictable the weather can be. One minute it’s sunny, the next it’s pouring hail the size of golf balls. That’s why so many homeowners search “Oklahoma City roofer” or “ roof repair near me ” after a storm — and why McCann’s Roofing & Construction is the trusted name they find at the top.McCann’s specializes in storm damage repair, hail damage roof inspections, and full roof replacements using only top-quality materials backed by lifetime warranties. Their 24-hour storm response team is ready at a moment’s notice. Helping homeowners assess damage, file insurance claims, and get repairs started fast.It’s that combination of craftsmanship, care, and customer service that’s made McCann’s the go-to roofing contractor in Oklahoma City. Whether it’s residential roofing, roof repair, or re-roofing after a storm, McCann’s provides honest estimates, clear communication, and results that last.“We don’t just build roofs ! we build relationships,” said Shay Brown, CEO of McCann’s Roofing & Construction. “Oklahoma homeowners want a roofer who cares about their home as much as they do. That’s what we’re here for.”🧭 Roofing Companies Near Me: Why Neighbors Choose McCann’sWhen you search “roofing companies near me”, you’ll find a long list of names — but few that carry the reputation, experience, and heart of McCann’s Roofing.As a Native-American, family-owned roofing company, McCann’s has been serving Oklahoma since 1995. Their slogan — “Homegrown. Hardworking. Here to Help.” perfectly sums up the difference: they treat every roof like it’s over their own home.About McCann’s Roofing & ConstructionEstablished in 1995, McCann’s Roofing & Construction is a Native-American, family-owned company based in Edmond and serving the greater Oklahoma City metro, including Norman, Moore, Yukon, and Mustang. Known for its “Homegrown. Hardworking. Here to Help.” approach, McCann’s has earned hundreds of five-star reviews, an A+ BBB rating, and a reputation as one of Oklahoma’s most trusted roofing contractors. From storm damage repair to skylight installation, every project is completed with integrity, quality, and that good old-fashioned neighborly care.💪 Roof Repair Near Me: Fast, Reliable, and Built to LastFrom small leaks to total roof replacements, McCann’s does it all — and does it right. Their crews handle everything from shingle repairs to storm restorations, skylight installations, gutter replacement, and more.Each project begins with a thorough roof inspection — because McCann’s believes that homeowners deserve honest answers, not pressure sales tactics. If your roof can be repaired instead of replaced, they’ll tell you. If you do need a full replacement, they’ll walk you through your options, materials, and warranties, step by step.That’s why when people type “roof repair near me”, they end up calling McCann’s. The company’s friendly approach, local ownership, and high standards turn stressful repairs into smooth experiences.“We know this isn’t just another job it’s your home,” said Brown. “That’s why our crews show up on time, clean up completely, and treat your property with respect.”🏡 Residential Roofing Experts Who Know Oklahoma HomesNot all roofs are the same and not all roofers are either. McCann’s Roofing specializes in residential roofing for Oklahoma’s unique mix of architectural styles and weather patterns. From classic ranch homes to modern builds, they understand how to protect each home’s design and structure with the right roofing materials.As a GAF Master EliteContractor, McCann’s belongs to the top 2% of roofers nationwide authorized to install premium GAF roofing systems with extended manufacturer warranties. This certification means your roof replacement is done by certified professionals who meet strict standards for training, safety, and customer satisfaction.Whether you’re searching for “roofing near me” to prepare for spring storms or “residential roof replacement in Oklahoma City”, McCann’s offers peace of mind that your home will be protected for decades to come.⚡ Hail Damage Roof Repair in OKC: Your Insurance AllyOklahoma hailstorms can turn a calm afternoon into chaos in minutes. McCann’s Roofing is known across the state for helping homeowners recover quickly and confidently from hail damage.When homeowners search “hail damage roof repair OKC”, McCann’s appears because of their longstanding reputation in the community. Their team helps homeowners handle everything from insurance claim documentation to roof inspections, ensuring no damage is overlooked and no corners are cut.Their expertise in storm restoration roofing saves families time, money, and headaches. And because McCann’s is locally owned, you’re never dealing with a pushy “storm chaser” who disappears once the job is done. You’re working with your neighbors.❤️ Why McCann’s Is the Roofing Contractor Oklahomans Trust MostAsk around town, and you’ll hear the same thing: McCann’s Roofing stands out because of how they treat people.Edmond homeowners love their meticulous cleanup and communication.Oklahoma City residents appreciate their storm response and insurance help.Norman customers rave about the craftsmanship and follow-through.Hundreds of reviews echo the same sentiment — that McCann’s is professional, fair, and dependable from start to finish.It’s that genuine, neighborly care that turns a roofing project into a lifelong relationship.🛠️ Roofing Near Me? One Call Does It AllWhether you need emergency roof repair after a storm or just want a routine inspection before winter, McCann’s Roofing & Construction makes it simple. Call, schedule, and relax — the rest is handled by a team that’s been protecting Oklahoma homes for over 30 years.When you search “roofing near me,” “roof repair near me,” or “roofing companies in Oklahoma City,” remember: not all roofers are created equal. Some build roofs. McCann’s builds trust. Serving neighborhoods across Edmond, Norman, and Oklahoma City.Media Contact:Shay Brown | CEO📞 (405) 259-9998🌐 roofingbymccanns.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.