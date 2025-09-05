When Edmond Families Need Help: McCann’s Roofing & Construction Expands to Protect More Homes After Storms

storm-damaged roof replacement Eric and Shay Brown Holding the GAF Master Elite Badge "Eric and Mishana (Shay) Brown, esteemed recipients of the Readers' Choice Award, embodying excellence and community trust in every endeavor. Celebrating their unwavering dedication and achievements in the Oklahoma roofing and construction space. Before and after photos of a storm-damaged roof replacement in Oklahoma City

McCann’s Roofing, Edmond’s trusted roofer for 30 years, expands to OKC & Norman—450+ 5★ reviews, GAF Master Elite®, protecting families after storms.

At the end of the day, it’s not about being the biggest roofer — it’s about being the one families know will show up, do the job right, and stand behind it.” — Shay Brown

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Edmond, storms don’t just damage homes. Parents have to gather their kids in the hallway as tornado sirens go off, praying that their home will hold up from all the weather. The morning after , so many homeowners step outside to find shingles scattered all over the yard, sometimes it is water dripping from ceilings, or entire sections of the roof torn away.For so many years, McCann’s Roofing & Construction has been the local name Edmond homeowners call first. There are boots on the ground (sometimes) before sunrise and trucks rolling out and into storm-damaged neighborhoods. The team McCann’s Roofing has built is dedicated to protecting homeowners. The reputation they are building is one of family first one roof, and one act of kindness at a time.Edmond continues to grow and is constantly facing strong storms, McCann’s is strengthening their promise to protect the community. They are expanding services, adding new offices in Oklahoma City and Norman, and continuing to raise the bar for roofing across all of Oklahoma.A Family Business, Rooted in EdmondWe’re not just a roofing company in Edmond—we’re a family in Edmond,” said Shay Brown, co-owner of McCann’s Roofing & Construction. “We’ve raised our kids here in Oklahoma. We’ve sat in the bleachers at l football games. Every roof we replace feels personal it’s never just a job, it’s a neighbor’s home.Founded in Edmond in 1995, McCann’s began as a small family business. Decades later, the company has grown into one of Oklahoma’s most trusted roofing contractors—but its mission hasn’t changed: do the job right, treat people with respect, and stand behind every roof.Why Edmond Families Trust McCann’sLocal Roots That Matter → Been around for a really long time, built by neighbors, trusted for nearly 30 years.Storm-Tested Reliability → Experts in hail, wind, and tornado damage- Specifically with roof repairs and roof replacements.Recognized Excellence → Over 450 five-star Google reviews, BBB Accreditation, and multiple Readers’ Choice Awards.Top-Tier Quality → One of only 2% of contractors nationwide certified as a GAF Master EliteRoofer.Community Heart → Donated full roof replacements to Edmond veterans and families who couldn’t afford urgent repairs.Built on Trust, Right Here at HomeFrom repairing soffits on historic Edmond homes near downtown, to replacing full roofs after last spring’s hailstorms in neighborhoods across West Edmond, McCann’s has been woven into the story of this community.Expansion into Oklahoma City and Norman helps the company reach more families faster—but Edmond will always remain the heart of McCann’s work and family.“When we say ‘Projects Built on Experience. Relationships Built on Trust,’ we mean Edmond first,” Brown said. “This is where our promise started, and this is where it still matters most.”Services for Edmond HomeownersMcCann’s provides a full range of roofing and exterior services designed for Oklahoma’s unique climate:Roof Replacement in Edmond – from storm damage to aging shingles.Emergency Roof Repair – fast response after hail, wind, or tornado strikes.Roof Leak Repair – stopping water before it ruins ceilings and walls.Gutter & Siding Replacement – protecting homes beyond the roofline.Drone Inspections & Insurance Support – helping families get coverage and peace of mind.About McCann’s Roofing & ConstructionFounded in Edmond in 1995, McCann’s Roofing & Construction is a family-owned roofing and exterior contractor specializing in roof repair, roof replacement, storm damage restoration, gutters, siding, and full exterior makeovers. With its home office at 901 W. 15th St., Edmond, and new offices in Oklahoma City, Norman, and Ada, McCann’s continues to protect Oklahoma families with honesty, professionalism, and heart.Edmond families looking for roof repair, roof replacement, or storm damage restoration can learn more at roofingbymccanns.com or call 405-259-9998 to schedule a free roof inspection.

McCann's Roofing and Construction- Edmond's Best Roofer

