McCann’s Roofing Expands Team to Help Oklahoma Homeowners Brace for Severe Weather Season

storm-damaged roof replacement Before and after photos of a storm-damaged roof replacement in Oklahoma City "Eric and Mishana (Shay) Brown, esteemed recipients of the Readers' Choice Award, embodying excellence and community trust in every endeavor. Celebrating their unwavering dedication and achievements in the Oklahoma roofing and construction space. McCanns Roofing and Construction storm-damaged roof replacement

“McCann’s Roofing adds Mike to strengthen inspections and storm repair as Oklahoma faces harsher fall and winter storms with rising insurance claims.

Every year, storms in Oklahoma seem to hit harder. Our job is to make sure families are ready before, during, and after. Mike is a huge asset to that mission” — Eric Brown- McCann's Owner

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Oklahoma braces for another season of intense fall and winter storms, homeowners are facing rising insurance claims and costly roof repairs. McCann’s Roofing & Construction, a family-owned company serving Oklahomans since 1995, is responding to the demand by expanding its team. The company proudly welcomes Mike, an experienced roofing professional who will help lead inspections, storm-damage assessments, and repair projects across the Oklahoma City metro, Edmond, and Norman.Oklahoma Storms Are Hitting Harder Every YearOklahoma weather has always been unpredictable, but recent years have seen storms get stronger and more frequent. Cold fronts are pushing in earlier, winds are lasting longer, and hail events continue to climb across central Oklahoma. These changes, combined with ice storms in the winter, are putting more pressure than ever on local homeowners.Insurance numbers back this up. Oklahoma consistently ranks near the top for hail-related claims nationwide, with the average roof claim now exceeding $12,000. Every storm season, families are forced to navigate rising repair costs and a flood of insurance paperwork — often while waiting weeks just to get an inspection.That’s where McCann’s Roofing is stepping in. By expanding the team before the next big storm rolls through, the company is making sure more homeowners get timely, professional help.McCann’s Roofing Responds to Rising Demand“Storm season is when families need us the most,” said Eric Brown, co-owner of McCann’s Roofing. “Adding experienced professionals like Mike means we can respond faster, complete more inspections, and make sure no one is left unprotected when Oklahoma weather takes its toll.”The move comes at a time when many roofing companies are struggling to keep up with demand. By investing in more skilled hands, McCann’s is ensuring that quality and trust aren’t sacrificed in the rush to meet urgent homeowner needs.Meet Mike: Strengthening McCann’s ExpertiseMike brings years of roofing and construction experience, with a special focus on storm restoration. His role at McCann’s will center on storm-damage inspections, project management, and helping families work through the insurance claim process.“I know how stressful it can be when a storm damages your home,” Mike said. “My goal is to make the process easier — from the first inspection to the final repair. McCann’s has a reputation for putting homeowners first, and I’m proud to be part of that.”Why Storm-Damage Inspections Can’t WaitAfter a big storm, it’s common for homeowners to look at their roof and assume it’s fine. The problem is that most damage isn’t visible from the ground. Cracked shingles, lifted flashing, or small hail impacts can all lead to major leaks down the road.McCann’s Roofing emphasizes the importance of scheduling an inspection right away. With technology like drones, thermal imaging, and hands-on evaluations, the team can catch issues early and help homeowners avoid expensive surprises.Insurance Claims Are Rising — Here’s What Families Should KnowOklahoma homeowners are seeing more claims denied or only partially covered. That’s why having the right documentation and guidance is so important.“Too often, we see families short-changed because they didn’t have someone on their side,” said Shay Brown, co-owner of McCann’s. “That’s why we make insurance support part of the process. We don’t just replace roofs — we walk with homeowners every step of the way.”With Mike on board, McCann’s has even more capacity to assist with insurance paperwork, adjuster meetings, and the follow-through needed to get claims approved.A Local Company Rooted in TrustMcCann’s Roofing & Construction is more than just a roofing contractor. It’s a family-owned business built on relationships, trust, and community. Since 1995, the company has been known for quality work, honest communication, and a team that treats every project like their own home.With more than 200 five-star reviews and recognition as a Readers’ Choice Award winner, McCann’s has become one of Oklahoma’s most trusted roofing companies. The decision to add Mike to the team is part of a larger commitment to keep growing without losing the personal touch that sets them apart.Expert Tips for HomeownersTo help families prepare for the months ahead, McCann’s offers these simple but effective tips:Schedule an inspection early – Don’t wait until leaks appear. A quick inspection can save thousands in repair costs.Clean your gutters – Keep water flowing away from the house to prevent leaks and foundation problems.Trim nearby trees – Branches can break during strong winds and damage shingles or gutters.Check attic ventilation – Proper airflow helps prevent ice dams and moisture damage.Document everything – Take photos after storms and keep weather alerts to strengthen insurance claims.Community and CommitmentBeyond roofing, McCann’s continues to invest in the Oklahoma community. The company has donated roofs to families in need, supported local events, and partnered with nonprofits. For the Browns, success isn’t just about roofs — it’s about relationships.“For us, roofing has always been about people,” Shay Brown added. “Every roof represents a family, a story, and a home worth protecting. That’s why we keep building our team and pushing ourselves to do more.”About McCann’s Roofing & ConstructionFounded in 1995, McCann’s Roofing & Construction is a Native American family-owned business based in Edmond with additional offices in Norman and Oklahoma City. The company specializes in roof installation, storm-damage repair, and exterior construction. McCann’s is a GAF Master Elite contractor, holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and has earned more than 200 five-star reviews.Contact:McCann’s Roofing & Construction📍 901 W. 15th St. Edmond, OK 73013📍 12200 N MacArthur Blvd Suite A, Oklahoma City, OK 73162📍 116 W Main St, Norman, OK 73069📞 405-259-9998 | 405-666-5927 | 405-957-5751🌐 roofingbymccanns.com

McCann's Roofing and Construction: Best Roofing Contractor Near Me

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.