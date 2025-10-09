Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: National Day Celebration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Your Excellency, Mr Alexander Ajayi, Acting High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Your Excellencies, Ambassadors and High Commissioners

Esteemed Members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps

Distinguished Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

It is an honour to join you in celebrating the 65th Independence Day of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, I extend warm congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Government, and the people of Nigeria on this auspicious occasion.

Historical bonds of solidarity

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen

The relationship between South Africa and Nigeria is deeply rooted in a shared history of struggle and solidarity. Long before the dawn of our democracy in 1994, Nigeria stood firmly with the people of South Africa during the darkest days of apartheid. Nigeria championed the anti-apartheid cause on global platforms, chaired the United Nations Special Committee Against Apartheid, and mobilised resources for the liberation struggle. Many South Africans studied in Nigerian institutions, and countless lives were touched by Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to freedom and justice.

This solidarity is etched in our collective memory and continues to inspire our partnership today. It is a reminder that the destinies of our nations are intertwined, and that together, we can overcome any challenge.

Bilateral relations and recent developments

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen

Since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1994, our countries have worked to transform historical solidarity into a strategic partnership. The Nigeria–South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC), established in 1999, remains a cornerstone of this partnership.

At the 11th Session of the BNC held in Cape Town in December 2024, our two Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in trade, investment, energy, mining, and technology.

Agreements were reached to operationalise the Joint Ministerial Advisory Council on Industry, Trade and Investment, creating a platform to resolve trade challenges and unlock new opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Trade between our nations reached USD 3.5 billion in 2023, with Nigeria exporting mainly crude oil and gas, while South Africa exports machinery, electronics, and processed goods. We are working to diversify this trade beyond commodities into sectors such as manufacturing, green energy, and digital technology.

In April 2025, our countries signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding on mining cooperation, focusing on knowledge transfer, technology sharing, and value addition in mineral processing. This partnership is not only about economic growth; it is about industrialisation and job creation for our people.

We look forward to building further on these strong foundations during the South Africa-Nigeria Political Consultations that will take place in Abuja later this month.

The Political Consultations will in fact take place immediately before the G20 Africa Outreach Meeting on Industrialisation and Agriculture co-presented by South Africa and Nigeria on 22–23 October 2025 in Abuja. The co-presentation of this G20 event is a further demonstration of the close partnership between our countries that also extends to the global stage.

Regional and continental leadership

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen

As Africa’s two largest economies, South Africa and Nigeria carry a special responsibility to drive continental integration and development. Our joint advocacy was instrumental in the establishment of the African Union, the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), and the AfCFTA. Today, we continue to champion reforms that will strengthen the AU and enhance Africa’s voice on the global stage.

South Africa and Nigeria share a responsibility to promote peace, stability, and development on the African continent. Our countries have worked together in peacekeeping operations and in advancing the objectives of the African Union, including the implementation of Agenda 2063.

We also continue to collaborate on key initiatives such as the African Peer Review Mechanism and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development, which aim to strengthen governance and accelerate economic growth across the continent.

Our combined GDP accounts for over 30% of Africa’s economy, and our cooperation is critical to achieving the aspirations of Agenda 2063. Whether in promoting digital transformation, green industrialisation, or youth empowerment, our partnership is a catalyst for Africa’s renaissance.

Looking ahead

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen

As we celebrate Nigeria’s National Day, let us reaffirm our shared commitment to a future defined not by rivalry, but by partnership; not by division, but by unity of purpose. The challenges before us—economic recovery, climate change, security threats—are formidable. But together, South Africa and Nigeria can play a leading role in continental efforts to move Africa towards peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

On this note, I once again congratulate the Government and people of Nigeria. May the bonds of friendship between our nations continue to grow from strength to strength.

Happy Independence Day! Long live Nigeria! Long live South Africa! Long live Africa!

Thank you.

