Deputy President Paul Mashatile pays a courtesy visit to Mama Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior in South Sudan

His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Paul Mashatile, has today, 09 October 2025, paid a courtesy visit to the Mother of the Nation and Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Her Excellency Cdr. Mama Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, at the Official Residence in Juba, South Sudan.

Mama Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior is the wife of the late founding father of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) and the first democratic Republic of South Sudan, Dr John Garang de Mabior.

The Deputy President is on a two-day Working Visit to South Sudan in his capacity as Presidential Special Envoy, to consolidate political efforts and contribute to deepening the implementation of the peace process, in line with the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (RARCRSS), with the aim of ensuring a peaceful and democratic end to the transitional period.

Mama Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior has expressed her appreciation for the important role played by South Africa in supporting the peace process. She has further urged South Africa to remain seized with developments in the country.

