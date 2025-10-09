FOOD FOR ALL COMPETITION PROVIDES 113,000 MEALS FOR GEORGIA FAMILIES

Financial community unites to support Atlanta Community Food Bank and fight against hunger

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial services professionals across the Greater Atlanta area recently joined forces to fight hunger and support the Atlanta Community Food Bank through the nonprofit’s annual Food for All campaign. A two-week fundraising initiative that rallies the financial community to make a meaningful impact on the lives of Georgia families, this year’s Food for All competition raised $37,828, enough to provide 113,484 meals for neighbors facing food insecurity.Top-performing teams were recognized for their outstanding contributions with the following awards:Grand Prize (awarded to the team with the most points overall): CIBC Private Wealth, led by Whitacre MansfieldPresident's Cup (awarded to the team with the most points per capita): Fidelity Investments, led by Nicole MarquezRookie Impact Award (awarded to a first-time participant whose exceptional performance and enthusiastic drive delivered outstanding results): Web MD DoGooders, led by Mary Cooper“We are honored and delighted to have the support of our financial community, who stepped up during Food for All 2025,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “We need their partnership now more than ever as we face reductions in federal funding and increasing demand for food assistance. This friendly competition empowers financial teams to take action on an issue that deeply affects our neighbors. We are truly grateful for their commitment to helping us ensure that children, families, and seniors across Georgia have access to the food they need.”Food for All is a virtual fundraising event and is open to financial services companies, financial organizations and institutions, money managers and private equity firms throughout the greater Atlanta and North Georgia areas. Firms and individuals are invited to participate through fundraising and volunteer efforts.This year’s participating teams included: Bank of America, BlackRock, CIBC Private Wealth, Fidelity Investments, Navy Federal Credit Union, Truist, Voya, and Web MD DoGooders.For more information or to learn how you can help, visit acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, visit https://www.acfb.org About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

