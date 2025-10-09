Review of Culture International Edition No. 78 20th Anniversary of the Inscription of the Historic Centre of Macao on the World Heritage List

MACAU, October 9 - The latest issue of Review of Culture celebrates the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the Historic Centre of Macao on the World Heritage List. The first article in the theme column reviews Macao’s Heritage List in 1976 and argues that without the list, the city’s historic centre could not have been recognised by UNESCO in 2005. The second essay analyses the relationship between heritage and collective and individual memory by examining the Festival of the Drunken Dragon and the philosophical concept of ‘ouroboros’. The next article presents Hong Kong-style milk tea and incense-stick crafting in Macao as two examples to emphasise how official registration helps preserve traditional practices. The focus then shifts to Praia Grande, which is currently marginalised at the edge of the Historic Centre. The last essay in the column reassesses the outcomes of the ongoing historic districts revitalisation project. The historiography section presents the ‘armação’ concept, which emerged during the Macao–Japan commercial golden era. Concluding this issue are two book reviews — one of which is about a fictional narrative work, and the other depicts the life of an influential local figure.

The Review of Culture is a peer-reviewed journal published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and edited by the Centre for Macau Studies of the University of Macau. Articles written in Chinese, Portuguese, or English are all welcome. For details of submission, please visit the website (www.icm.gov.mo/rc/?currentLang=en) or contact the editorial team by email to cms.rc@um.edu.mo.

