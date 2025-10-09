Party Secretary of Foshan University Luo Shaoming visits UTM to deepen cultural and tourism education cooperation in the GBA

MACAU, October 9 - On 16 September 2025, a delegation, led by Professor Luo Shaoming, Secretary of the Party Committee of Foshan University, visited the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and was warmly welcomed by Dr. Max Zhao, Dean of the Faculty of Creative Tourism and Intelligent Technologies, and Dr. Li Xiangping, Coordinator for Tourism Business Management Programme. The two parties engaged in in-depth discussions on strengthening cooperation between the two universities and advancing the 2+2 Dual Bachelor’s Degree Programme in Tourism Management.

During the meeting, both parties fully acknowledged the implementation outcomes of the 2+2 Dual Bachelor’s Degree Programme. As a significant practice in the coordinated educational development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the programme adopts an educational model where students study at Foshan University during their first and second academic years, and at UTM during their third and fourth years. Graduates can obtain dual bachelor’s degrees from both universities.

Dr. Max Zhao mentioned that UTM is ranked high internationally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject “Hospitality and Leisure Management”; its programme system is internationally accredited by UN Tourism and UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, providing students with an internationalised learning platform. He emphasised that UTM will fully leverage its professional strengths to offer high-quality academic resources and industry practice opportunities to students.

Prof. Luo Shaoming stated that Foshan University will continue to optimise the joint cultivation mechanism to provide more solid support for students’ growth and development. He expressed the hope that the two universities will take this visit as an opportunity to further deepen collaborative innovation in education. During the visit, the delegation also visited and showed care for the students of the 2+2 Dual Bachelor’s Degree Programme who are studying in Macao, earnestly attending to their academic and personal growth.