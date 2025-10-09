Registration for 2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon to start this weekend

MACAU, October 9 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the 2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon will take place on 7 December (Sunday). Registration for the marathon and half marathon will open from 9:00 a.m. on 11 October (Saturday), while registration for the mini marathon will open from 9:00 a.m. on 12 October (Sunday). Places available include 1,800 for the marathon, 4,800 for the half marathon and 5,400 for the mini marathon. Places are limited in each category, and registration will close once all spots are filled.

This year’s Macao International Marathon will start at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The marathon and half marathon will begin at 6:00 a.m., and the mini marathon will start at 6:15 a.m. The marathon and half-marathon courses will pass by the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the World Heritage attraction A-Ma Temple, and run along the Sai Van Bridge.

Interested participants can register through the event’s website at www.macaomarathon.com or via the “Macao International Marathon” mobile app. All applicants must have a personal online account for the “Macao International Marathon” or the “Macao International 10K”. Those without an account can create one immediately. Upon successfully opening an account, participants can log in to the system for online registration during the registration period. Participants with an existing account should prepare their personal information for registration, including an electronic copy of their identification document and their current-year General Association of Athletics of Macau membership card (if applicable). Those who have forgotten their username or password can reset it through the system. MPay, BOC Mobile Banking Macau, Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay Online Pay, UnionPay cards, Alipay China and WeChat Pay China are accepted for registration fee payment.

Furthermore, the Active Group Trophies will once again be awarded to the school, sports association, government-registered organization, and public or private entity with the highest number of participants completing the mini marathon. Groups interested in competing for the trophies are required to download a separate registration form from the event’s website, complete it with the names and identification document numbers of all registered participants, and submit it to the Sports Bureau via email at macaomarathon@sport.gov.mo or in person by 31 October.

Participants may collect their race number bib, timing chip, and participant notes at the M/F of Broadway Macau™ between 3 and 6 December by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

All participants are reminded to read the regulations carefully and to familiarize themselves with the race route. They are also advised to prepare and train for the event according to their own physical conditions. For more information, please visit the official website www.macaomarathon.com, refer to the “Macao International Marathon” mobile app, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, the “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and the “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.