UAGC Professor Awarded Fulbright Specialist Grant to collaborate with the Indonesian International Islamic University

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackie Kyger, professor and lead faculty within the College of Professional Advancement at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) , has been awarded a Fulbright Specialist Program grant. This award will enable Kyger to collaborate with the graduate and doctoral faculty, staff, and students of the Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in West Java, Indonesia, fostering international partnerships and advancing education studies.As a Fulbright Specialist, Kyger will engage in a variety of educational initiatives, workshops, and research efforts aimed at enhancing digital transformation, and ethical aspects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for academic consideration at the master’s and doctoral level, as well as promoting student success initiatives in creating student centered cultures within education, and marketing strategies within and beyond the global south.“This recognition highlights Dr. Jackie Kyger’s distinguished career as an educator and innovator,” said Tony Farrell, dean of the College of Professional Advancement at UAGC. “With more than two decades of global online teaching experience and a University President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, Dr. Kyger has consistently demonstrated excellence in advancing student success. The Fulbright Specialist Program provides an exciting new platform for him to extend that expertise through international collaboration.”The Fulbright Specialist Program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, selects over 400 United States citizens annually to share their expertise with institutions worldwide. Recipients are chosen based on their academic and professional achievements, demonstrated leadership, and their potential to cultivate long-term cooperation between institutions in the U.S. and abroad.Since its establishment in 1946, the Fulbright Program has facilitated educational exchanges in over 160 countries, helping to build lasting connections between the U.S. and other nations. The program has supported more than 400,000 students, scholars, and professionals in contributing to global knowledge, research, and diplomacy.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

