Technomic unveils new transaction-based foodservice insights as part of comprehensive Ignite platform

New data solution captures more than half of U.S. foodservice spending through direct transaction monitoring

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technomic announced a significant enhancement to its Monthly Chain Performance Tracker (MCPT), integrating comprehensive transaction-based insights that deliver unprecedented visibility into foodservice market performance. This powerful upgrade to the existing MCPT, a key deliverable of Technomic's Ignite Company platform, transforms how industry professionals access and utilize critical market intelligence.

The enhanced MCPT now incorporates debit and credit card transaction data from a consortium of more than 50 banks, capturing 58% of all restaurant sales and 39% of total U.S. foodservice industry sales. This integration represents a major advancement for Ignite Company platform subscribers seeking more accurate and timely market insights.

“By enhancing our established Monthly Chain Performance Tracker with transaction-based data, we're elevating an already powerful tool to new heights,” says Rich Shank, Sr. Principal & VP of Innovation at Technomic. “Our clients have relied on MCPT for years, and now they'll benefit from even greater precision and depth in their market analysis.”

The enhanced MCPT continues to provide its core benefits while significantly expanding its capabilities to offer:

Expanded Data Coverage: Users can tap into transactional data covering half of all foodservice spending

Comprehensive Chain Analysis: Access key sales indicators for 300 U.S. chains

Advanced Forecasting: Leverage detailed forecasts covering three months of sales, traffic and average check, along with long-term forecasts for the next five years

Trend Visualization: Monitor sales and traffic patterns over time across national, segment and cuisine type levels

This strategic enhancement addresses the evolving needs of Ignite Company platform subscribers who require increasingly granular and accurate data to navigate today's complex foodservice landscape. The transaction-based enhancement to MCPT is available immediately to all Ignite Company platform subscribers, representing Technomic's ongoing commitment to evolving its solutions to meet the industry's changing needs.

About Technomic 
Technomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com. 

Clare Toledo
Informa Connect
About

Informa Connect is a content-led, live and on-demand experiences business which connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect offers connection through events, media and research globally, servicing a number of different industries including Finance, Bio Tech and Pharma, Restaurant and Food, Catering, Event Planning, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, Construction. Learn more at www.informaconnect.com.

