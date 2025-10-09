Mayhew Tools Adds to its Pneumatic Tool line with a Versatile and Efficient 3 Pc. Bolt Breaker Set

3pc Bolt Breaker Set

Discover Mayhew Tools' 3pc Bolt Breaker Set, designed to tackle stubborn fasteners with ease. Durable, versatile, and perfect for professional use. Learn more!

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. ( Mayhew Tools ) is pleased to announce the release of their innovative 3pc Bolt Breaker Set , Part Number 32058. Designed for efficiency, this set is best utilized in industries where heavy-duty fastening and unfastening are required, specifically in the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries. With an MSRP of $88.87, the 3pc Bolt Breaker Set is proudly made in the USA and makes for a valuable addition to any mechanic and technician’s toolbox.This pneumatic tool set is expertly crafted to loosen bolts, nuts, and fasteners that are rusted, corroded, tamperproof, or otherwise difficult to remove. Engineered for versatility, the tools can be paired with any air hammer and wrench, providing powerful solutions in even the toughest conditions. The hex body of each tool allows the operator to use a wrench for added torque, enabling the efficient removal of stubborn fasteners.Product DetailsThe 3pc Bolt Breaker Set (32058) includes the following individual tools:37315 – Pneumatic Bolt Breaker 3/8" Drive x 5"37316 – Pneumatic Bolt Breaker 1/2" Drive x 5"37317 – Pneumatic Bolt Breaker 3/4" Drive x 5"Each tool in the set is built for durability and precision and comes with a lifetime warranty. With an overall weight of just 0.72 pounds, the set has a compact design for enhanced portability without compromising performance.Mayhew’s 3pc Bolt Breaker Set delivers the reliability and performance that customers expect. This set was developed to tackle the scenarios professionals face every day, offering a practical and durable solution engineered for ease of use.Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools), founded in 1856, is an ISO 9001-certified company and the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, MA, the company’s transition from a small tool house to industry leader comes as a direct result of their dedication, quality, reliability, and craftsmanship. While their passion for manufacturing quality hand tools has continued to fuel its century-old product line growth. Mayhew Tools, serving primarily the Industrial, Automotive, and Hardware industries, are sold globally through an extensive distributor network.

