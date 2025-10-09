Turn Cold Nights Into Bold Nights: Fly By Jing Launches Its Hot Pot Starter Set for 2025

The best-selling at-home hot pot set returns, bringing the soul of Sichuan to gatherings and gifting all winter long

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fly By Jing , the brand known for creating loud, delicious, and transformational flavors inspired by the soul of Sichuan, announces the highly anticipated return of its fan favorite Hot Pot Starter Set . Available now exclusively at flybyjing.com, the Hot Pot Starter Set furthers the brand’s promise of letting your tastebuds fly, while bringing the warmth and communal joy of Sichuan-style hot pot to all occasions, from solo one-pot meals to Thanksgiving dinner.Back by popular demand for the 4th year in a row, the Hot Pot Starter Set is a celebration of the communal, flavorful ritual that turns any winter night into a time to gather, cook, and enjoy the company of friends and family. Just in time for the holiday season, hot pot encourages intentional gathering—where lingering and long conversations are encouraged. Whether it’s Friendsgiving, New Year’s Eve, or a cozy Tuesday evening, hot pot is a special tradition that nourishes the body and soul.Fly By Jing brings the joy of hot pot into homes across America with a festive red electric hot pot - sleek, durable, and perfect for gatherings of up to six. It features a flexible temperature control dial, glass lid, heat-safe handles, and an easy-to-read power indicator light. Accompanying the pot is the star of the set: Fly By Jing’s signature Fire Hot Pot Base, an all-natural, spicy, tingly, and complex vegan hot pot soup base featuring a warming medley of ginger, star anise, clove, and Sichuan pepper extract. Like all Fly By Jing products, the premium spices and aromatics are carefully sourced from local Sichuan suppliers to ensure the best flavor and highest quality.To enjoy the Fly By Jing Hot Pot Starter Set, begin by bringing water or broth to a boil, then stir in the Fly By Jing Fire Hot Pot Base, a spicy, tingly, vegan soup base inspired by authentic Sichuan hot pot. Use long chopsticks or a slotted spoon to cook your favorite ingredients right at the table, creating an interactive dining experience that’s both delicious and communal. Fly By Jing founder Jing Gao, who grew up eating traditional Sichuan hot pot, recommends a colorful mix of thinly sliced meats, lotus root, mushrooms, fried tofu puffs, quail eggs, chrysanthemum greens, and sweet potato noodles (or Fly By Jing Noodles ).Once cooked, dip ingredients into a customizable Sichuan dipping sauce - start simply with sesame oil and garlic, or elevate it with soy sauce, black vinegar, and Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp for that signature bold kick. Unlike a soup, the hot pot broth isn’t meant to be sipped; it serves as a flavor-infused base for cooking, layering every bite with Sichuan spices. Add more broth or water as you feast to deepen the flavor and keep the conversation flowing.The Hot Pot Starter Set returns as the communal dining format gains momentum. “Hot pot at home” searches are up 22% year-over-year (4,700 monthly), while broader demand for simple, cozy meals is also surging, with “one pot dinner ideas” up 49% (11.8k monthly), reflecting the desire for both convenience and connection. On social, #HotPot has amassed more than 3.3 million posts across TikTok and Instagram, cementing its place as a rising food trend. Hot pot also taps into the resurgence of hosting, dinner parties, and at-home gatherings where the meal itself doubles as entertainment. Fly By Jing’s Hot Pot Starter Set meets this rising demand with an easy way to bring people around the table to experience hot pot at home, a cozy, shareable ritual ideal for winter gatherings and gifting.Fly By Jing’s Hot Pot Starter Set is available now for a limited time. Secure your Hot Pot Starter Set now at flybyjing.com before it sells out to make winter nights full of flavor.Why choose the Hot Pot Starter Set as a holiday gift?Unlike a single meal or condiment, the Hot Pot Starter Set delivers an interactive, communal dining experience that brings friends and family together around the table.Who is this set perfect for?Anyone who enjoys gathering people together: foodies, spice enthusiasts, adventurous home cooks, or simply hosts looking for something interactive and memorable.What makes Fly by Jing’s Hot Pot Starter Set unique?It’s a complete at-home hot pot experience featuring Fly By Jing’s signature Fire Hot Pot Base, paired with a branded red electric hot pot, designed for Sichuan-inspired flavor you can’t find anywhere else.About Fly By JingFly By Jing doesn’t do neutral. They do loud, delicious, and unforgettable—a full-on flavor arsenal of noodles, sides, and sauces inspired by the soul of Sichuan, delivering on a promise to let your tastebuds fly. Founded by Chef Jing Gao, what began as a personal mission to make chili crisp mainstream has expanded into a gateway for cultural change. Using only real, high-quality ingredients (nothing artificial, ever), they make boundary-pushing flavors approachable. Your relationship with flavor will be forever changed.Igniting a new generation of premium Asian flavors, Fly By Jing has been named a winner of the 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, 2024 NOSH Best New Products, SELF Magazine’s 2025 and 2024 Pantry Awards, Inc.’s Best in Business Awards, and one of Fast Company’s most innovative food companies in 2025, among others. Fly By Jing can be found in over 11,000 retail doors—including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and Costco. 