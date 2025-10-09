Gauteng Roads and Transport outlines approach to tackle lawlessness

The efforts by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) through intensified high-impact stop-and-search operations are yielding positive enforcement results as part of the province’s broader strategy to tackle criminality, curb lawlessness, and strengthen compliance with traffic laws.

Between 29 September and 5 October 2025, GTI officers conducted a series of stop-and-search operations across all corridors in the province.

During these operations, officers issued a number of infringement notices to non-compliant public transport operators, addressed cases involving unroadworthy vehicles, and effected arrests linked to serious traffic violations and attempted bribery.

In total, over nine hundred (900) manual infringement notices were issued, with an additional one thousand one hundred and one (1,101) processed electronically through GTI’s e-Force gadgets.

The high-impact operations further resulted in one hundred and eight (108) vehicles being served with discontinue notices for non-compliance with various road safety regulations, while fifty-three (53) vehicles were impounded for severe violations.

In addition to discontinuations, officers uncovered a concerning level of illegal operations:

Three hundred and fourteen (314) minibus taxi operators were caught without valid driving licences

One hundred and twenty-seven (127) minibuses were found without licence discs

Eighty-three (83) minibuses were discontinued due to non-compliance

The operations also uncovered more serious offences. A motorist was arrested for attempted bribery and another for drunk driving.

These arrests underscore the Inspectorate’s determination to confront not only road safety breaches but also criminal behaviour.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has commended the unit’s unrelenting efforts for their commitment to restoring law and order on the province’s roads.

She also reaffirmed that lawlessness will not be tolerated, unroadworthy vehicles will be removed, and illegal operators impounded.

The MEC vowed that decisive action will continue against those who endanger people’s lives.

“We are reclaiming our roads. We are doing this to restore order and to instil discipline in the interest of road safety.”

The stop-and-search operations form part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s commitment to enforcing compliance with traffic laws, improving visibility, and sending a clear message that lawlessness will not be tolerated.

Comprising a dedicated team of ninety-six (96) officers, the GTI remains steadfast in its mission to enhance road safety, clamp down on illegal operations, and uphold the rule of law across the province.

