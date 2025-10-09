Western Cape Education on National Teaching Awards

The Western Cape has emerged victorious at the 25th annual National Teaching Awards, with four of the province’s outstanding teachers taking top honours at the ceremony held in Boksburg.

These national awards celebrate excellence in education, and the Western Cape's winners have made their mark through innovation, dedication and impact in the classroom.

The 2025 National Teaching Award winners from the Western Cape are:

Lana Schreuder, Rhenish Girls’ High School, Stellenbosch (Cape Winelands) – WINNER: Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences

Chantelle Carstens, Paarl School, Brackenfell (Metro East) – WINNER: Excellence in Special Needs Teaching

Ammarah Ford-Pieters, Cedar Primary School, Bonteheuwel (Metro Central) – WINNER: Excellence in Teaching Life Skills (Grades 1–6)

And this year, the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, invited learners to submit nominations for the most deserving teacher to receive the Minister’s Special Award. Charnelle Arendse from Belmor Primary School in Hanover Park (Metro Central) was selected as the WINNER, following a heartfelt nomination from one of her learners, Jade Amos!

A seasoned achiever, Charnelle was previously awarded 2nd place in the Excellence in Primary School Teaching category at the 2022 National Teaching Awards.

Congratulations to our exceptional winners! Your department, schools, colleagues and learners are so proud of you.

We appreciate the incredible contribution that every one of our province’s teachers make to the future of our children.

Behind every dream realised is a teacher who believed.

Thank you for the work you do every day to support the children of the Western Cape!

Photos and profiles of the winners are available here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1moVhYRMqpGnCMw-w9wQY8BteU0woeb7V?usp=sharing

