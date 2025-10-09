Construction & Craft – Digital Inventory Management with Timly

Timly Complete overview with the Timly inventory management software Track everything with TImly

Less Searching, More Building: How Construction Companies Keep Tools and Equipment Under Control with Timly

ZüRICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In many construction and craft businesses, inventory management remains a major challenge. On busy building sites, tools often go missing, machines are purchased multiple times due to lack of visibility, and maintenance schedules for vehicles, machinery, and safety equipment are frequently overlooked. These inefficiencies not only frustrate project managers and site teams but also lead to delays, increased costs, and lost productivity.Construction companies, where every hour counts and equipment downtime can impact project timelines, need a clear, real-time overview of all assets – yet many still rely on manual lists, Excel spreadsheets, or ad hoc tracking.The Timly Software AG offers an intuitive, mobile solution designed specifically for construction and craft businesses. With its cloud-based inventory platform, companies can digitally record, manage, and track every tool, machine, vehicle, and piece of equipment across all sites – improving efficiency and reducing waste.How Timly Solves Common Construction Challenges:- No More Paperwork: All data is stored in a single digital, secure, and always up-to-date platform.- Transparent Responsibilities: Every team member knows which tools or machines are assigned to them.- Reduced Losses & Downtime: Clear allocation and automated reminders prevent equipment from going missing or projects from stalling.- Maintenance Under Control: Scheduled inspections and maintenance tasks are flagged automatically, ensuring compliance and operational readiness.The result: increased efficiency, fewer project delays, lower costs, and full transparency over all assets – from hand tools to heavy machinery.About TimlyFounded in 2020 and headquartered in Zurich, Timly Software AG develops digital solutions for inventory and asset management . Its cloud-based platform allows businesses of all sizes to efficiently organize and monitor tools, machinery, vehicles, and IT assets across multiple locations. Over 500 companies across construction, craft, industrial, and public sectors rely on Timly to save time, ensure compliance, reduce downtime, and improve operational transparency.👉 More information: www.timly.com/en

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.