Road Traffic Management Corporation hands over National Road Safety Debates and Participatory Educational Techniques prizes, 10 Oct

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) will on Friday, 10 October 2025, announce the overall winners of the National Road Safety School Debates and Participatory Education Techniques Competitions.

Learners from provincial schools across the country gathered in Pretoria from Tuesday, 7 October 2025 to debate issues relating to contributing factors to high road traffic crashes. They demonstrated intensive research, persuasive abilities, and compelling arguments based on statistical data and real-life experiences.

NB: The RTMC will use the opportunity to brief the media about measures it is taking to stabilise the Corporation and ensure prudent financial management.

Members of the media attending are requested to RSVP via e-mail: Luthandon@rtmc.co.za

Event details:

Venue: The Maslow Times Square, Menlyn Maine

Date: Friday, 10 October 2025

Time: 10h00 – 13h00

Address: 209B Aramist Avenue, Menlyn, Pretoria

Notes to Editors:

[1] Both programmes are directed at Grade 10 and 11 learners. The Road Safety Debate Competition provides learners with a platform to debate on road safety issues, while the Participatory Educational Techniques Competition encourages learners to identify road safety problems and develop experiential solutions to address challenges within their communities.

[2] The Debates Competitions are annual events hosted in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and Provincial Departments of Transport. The programme is a national initiative coordinated by the RTMC and implemented by all nine provinces with great success since its inception in 2007.

[3] The effort is directed at secondary/high school learners in Grades 10 and 11 and is conducted in line with the World Schools and United Nations Style of Debating, adapted to impart road safety knowledge amongst peers.

[4] The RTMC will provide a status update on the allegations that have recently been circulating in the media.

Enquiries:

Simon Zwane

Chief Communication Officer (RTMC)

Cell: 082 551 9892

