Media accreditation for Special Official Funeral of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invite members of the media who wish to cover the Special Official Funeral of the Late South Africa’s Ambassador to the Republic of France, Nathi Mthethwa to apply for media accreditation.

Applicants are advised to complete the online accreditation form accessible through this link: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/?q=Mthethwa-official-funeral . The closing date is Friday, 10 October 2025 at 14h00.

For accreditation related queries, contact: Vanessa Mokaila on 072 344 5304

Enquiries:

William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates

