Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube addresses the Southwest Gauteng TVET College Strategic Partnership Breakfast, 10 Oct

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, will deliver the Keynote Address at the South West Gauteng TVET College Strategic Partnership Breakfast 2025.

This event marks a significant milestone in the College’s journey as it transitions into the implementation of QCTO-Accredited Occupational Programmes. The Partnership Breakfast will serve as a strategic engagement platform to;

Introduce stakeholders to the College’s occupational programmes aligned with industry needs.

Foster collaboration with industry partners, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and government entities to create workplace-based learning opportunities.

Share the College’s roadmap for implementing occupational qualifications and building sustainable partnerships.

Emphasise the critical role of employers and stakeholders in providing experiential training, apprenticeships, and mentorship.

Position the College as a key driver in bridging the gap between theoretical learning and workplace competence.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Deputy Minister’s address:

Date: Friday, 10 October 2025

Time: 9h00 – 14h00

Venue: The Garden Venue – Corporate Events, 308 Boundary Road, North Riding AH, Randburg

