AI Film 'Writer’s Block' Predicted the ChatGPT Era — Now Selected for Brooklyn SciFi Festival

Mary Allen faces her AI co-author, Victor, in Writer’s Block, the AI thriller now an official selection of the 2025 Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival.

A 2017 script becomes prophecy: Writer’s Block explores a novelist’s secret AI collaborator in a chilling reflection on creativity and control.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven years before ChatGPT changed everything, S. Christian Roe wrote "Writer’s Block"—a thriller about an author whose AI secretly writes her acclaimed novel. That chilling prophecy has now become an official selection at the Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival 2025.Mary Allen’s breakout novel is hailed for its “exquisite explanation of the human experience.” The truth? Victor, her AI collaborator, wrote every word. As acclaim pours in, Mary must choose: confess the fraud or live the lie.Unlike typical AI films, Victor isn’t CGI—he’s a full animatronic creation. His unsettling presence on set makes the relationship between human and machine feel disturbingly real, pulling audiences into a partnership that is as mesmerizing as it is uncomfortable.“Mary Allen’s relationship to Victor reminds me of Anthony Salieri’s relationship to Amadeus Mozart,” said producer Jessica Richmond of Geniuspills Media . “Both are consumed by their desperate pursuit of creative greatness—and both face the price of their humanity.”When Roe wrote the script in 2017, the concept of an AI co-author felt like speculative fiction. Today, it reads like the evening news. “What was once prophetic now feels like standard narrative drama,” Richmond observes.As debates about AI’s role in literature, art, and entertainment intensify, Writer’s Block doesn’t take sides. Instead, it offers a Black Mirror-esque meditation on ego, authenticity, and what happens when machines can replicate our most intimate creative expressions.What felt like science fiction in 2017 now feels like documentary. With its Brooklyn SciFi Festival selection, Writer’s Block arrives at exactly the moment when questions of authorship and originality couldn’t be more urgent.For press inquiries, interviews, or screener requests, contact:Leslie Snipes | 619.289.7792 | hello@greenroommkt.com

Writer’s Block – The Story of a Writer, Her AI, and the Price of Genius

