Hairmax® Joins Forces with the American Cancer Society in Recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Hairmax to Participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, Launch Fundraising Campaign, and Host Instagram Live on Regaining Confidence After Cancer

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairmax , the pioneer in laser hair growth technology, is proud to announce its partnership with the American Cancer Society this October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. United by a shared commitment to hope, healing, and progress, Hairmax will participate in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event on October 25 in Boca Raton, Florida, raising funds to fuel lifesaving research and essential patient support services.This year, Hairmax, alongside its sister company, Audrey Morris Cosmetics, will sponsor the event and unite as Team “Glow & Grow” to walk in solidarity with breast cancer survivors, fighters, and families. Together, the two brands will proudly wear pink and stand strong in the belief that together, we can help defeat breast cancer. As part of the event, Hairmax will feature an on-site exhibit showcasing its product line, available at special event pricing.In addition to its presence at the walk, Hairmax is launching a special “Grow with Confidence” campaign on its website from October 13 through October 29. The campaign will feature limited-time offers, including a special edition Hope Kit designed to inspire strength and renewal throughout the hair growth journey. During this period, a portion of all sales, up to $2,500, will be donated directly to the American Cancer Society to help fund groundbreaking cancer research and critical patient programs.“Partners like Hairmax make a real difference,” said Lindsay Bennett, American Cancer Society. “Their support not only funds lifesaving research and services but also uplifts those on the recovery journey, helping them regain confidence after cancer treatment.”For many undergoing cancer treatments, hair loss is one of the most visible and emotionally challenging side effects. Hairmax is dedicated to helping individuals reclaim their confidence after cancer treatment with safe, drug-free solutions that promote healthy hair regrowth without harmful side effects. The brand’s laser hair growth devices use clinically proven low-level laser light therapy to stimulate dormant follicles, reactivate natural growth, and restore density and fullness, helping people feel more like themselves again.As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hairmax will also host a special Instagram Live event, “Regaining Confidence After Cancer,” on October 21 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The 30-minute event will feature Judy Crowell, breast cancer survivor and Hairmax Brand Ambassador, and Francesca Dubsky, Director of Marketing, as they share Judy’s inspiring story, discuss the emotional impact of hair loss, and explore how Hairmax’s laser devices and hair care solutions can help people restore confidence and regain their sense of self after treatment.As part of the broadcast, Hairmax will give away a laser hair growth device and full-size Density shampoo and conditioner to one lucky viewer tuning in live. Viewers are encouraged to mark their calendars and join this empowering conversation on October 21 at 12:00 p.m. EST for a chance to win and learn more about how Hairmax can support them or a loved one during recovery.“We are deeply honored to stand with the American Cancer Society in the fight against breast cancer,” said Mike Nassar, President of Hairmax. “At Hairmax, we believe confidence is a powerful part of healing. Our mission goes beyond hair growth; it’s about helping people feel their best. Together, we can fuel hope, advance research, and bring us closer to a future without breast cancer.”About HairmaxHairmaxInternational, LLC is a global leader in hair growth and restoration solutions, dedicated to transforming lives through cutting-edge innovation and technology. Since pioneering laser hair growth technology in 2000, Hairmax has achieved eight FDA clearances and remains the most clinically studied laser hair growth brand, backed by seven clinical studies. Hairmax laser devices are manufactured to the highest quality standards, with ISO certification, GMP compliance, and 14 medical device licenses worldwide. The brand’s comprehensive portfolio includes laser devices, hair care products, and nutritional supplements, all designed to restore confidence and support every step of the hair growth journey. Learn more at www.hairmax.com

