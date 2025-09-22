Hairmax Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation in Hair Growth Technology

From the first FDA-cleared laser hair growth device to a global portfolio of devices and hair care, Hairmax continues to lead the laser hair growth industry.

We've built a portfolio of solutions for every budget, lifestyle, and stage of hair loss. It's our mission to help hair loss sufferers regrow hair safely, effectively, and feel confident again.” — Mike Nassar, President of Hairmax

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairmax International, LLC, the pioneer and global leader in laser hair growth technology, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary. Founded in 2000, Hairmax transformed the way the world treats hair loss with the launch of the first FDA-cleared laser hair growth device for home use, a groundbreaking innovation so significant that it was recognized as one of TIME Magazine’s Inventions of the Year.Today, Hairmax delivers personalized, science-based hair growth treatments through a complete range of products, including LaserCombs, LaserBands, Laser Caps , and the newest Hairmax Lumina™ Laser Helmet.“Twenty-five years ago, Hairmax changed the conversation about hair loss with the first at-home laser device proven to regrow hair,” said Mike Nassar, President of Hairmax. “Since then, we have built a portfolio of solutions designed for every budget, lifestyle, and stage of hair loss. Our mission has always been to help hair loss sufferers regrow their hair safely, effectively, and feel confident again. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on advancing innovation and redefining what’s possible in hair restoration.”With 25 years of dedication, Hairmax has demonstrated unmatched clinical proof, supported by more published studies, FDA clearances, and international medical device licenses than any other brand.A Legacy of LeadershipOver the past 25 years, Hairmax has:• Created an Entirely New Category in Hair Care: Pioneered home-use, laser technology for hair growth• Personalized Treatment Options: The only brand offering a full range of laser devices to fit every budget and lifestyle• Relentless Quality Standards: Manufactured to the highest quality benchmarks, with ISO certification and GMP compliance• Granted 8 FDA Clearances: More than any other laser hair growth brand• Achieved Global Reach: Available worldwide through distributors and medical partnerships, with over 2 million devices worldwide• Secured 14 International Medical Device Licenses• Conducted 7 Clinical Studies: Including double-blind, sham device-controlled trials at world-renowned institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic, University of Miami, and University of Minnesota, led by top dermatology experts• Published Studies in Six Peer-Reviewed Medical Journals: The only laser hair growth company with this level of clinical validation• Developed a Comprehensive System of Care: Density thinning hair care and supplements that support hair health inside and out• Pioneered the Actonis™ Line: Introduced the first Dual Wave Laser Comb and Dual Action Supplement, expanding innovation in multi-therapy hair restoration solutions• Earned Global Recognition: Trusted and endorsed by doctors and recommended by physicians and hair restoration experts worldwide• Achieved Breakthrough Success on QVC: Featured with strong results domestically and internationally• Expanded Distribution: Available through leading retailers including Costco, Target, Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy’s, and Dillard’s, with broad distribution throughout Canada and international markets“As a dermatologist, I’ve witnessed firsthand the life-changing impact Hairmax devices can have on patients struggling with hair loss,” said Dr. Taylor Bullock. “With rigorous clinical studies, published research, and proven results, Hairmax has earned its reputation as the trusted choice for both physicians and patients worldwide.”Looking AheadAs Hairmax celebrates this milestone, the company remains committed to expanding its global reach, investing in next-generation research and development, and bringing future innovations in hair growth and scalp health to market. With a foundation built on science, trust, and results, Hairmax looks to the next 25 years with the same pioneering spirit that has defined its journey since day one.About Hairmax International, LLCHairmaxInternational, LLC is a global leader in hair growth and restoration solutions, dedicated to transforming lives through cutting-edge innovation and technology. Since pioneering laser hair growth technology in 2000, Hairmax has achieved eight FDA clearances and remains the most clinically studied laser hair growth brand, backed by seven clinical studies. Hairmax laser devices are manufactured to the highest quality standards, with ISO certification, GMP compliance, and 14 medical device licenses worldwide. The brand’s comprehensive portfolio includes laser devices, hair care products, and nutritional supplements, all designed to restore confidence and support every step of the hair growth journey. Learn more at www.hairmax.com

