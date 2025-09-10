Hairmax Launches Lumina 272: Next-Generation Cordless Laser Hair Growth Helmet

Lumina 272 Laser Hair Growth Helmet

Hairmax uses medical-grade lasers, not LEDs. This isn’t just a marketing choice, it’s a scientifically informed decision based on how laser light stimulates hair follicles for hair growth.” — Dr. Taylor Bullock, Hairmax Clinical Director.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairmax, the pioneer in laser hair growth technology, today announced the launch of the Hairmax Lumina™ 272, a next-generation laser hair growth device delivering unmatched performance, power, and convenience. With its cool comfort technology, a rapid 7-minute treatment time, fully cordless design, and 272 medical-grade lasers, Lumina stands out as the fastest cordless laser helmet in its class.Unlike many devices that rely on lower-powered LEDs, Lumina uses 100% medical-grade lasers, never LEDs, for clinically proven results.“Hairmax exclusively uses medical-grade lasers, not LEDs. This isn’t just a marketing choice, it’s a scientifically informed decision based on how laser light stimulates hair follicles for hair growth,” said Dr. Taylor Bullock, Hairmax Clinical Director.Why Lasers Matter:• Lasers deliver a highly focused, coherent beam of light that penetrates deeper into the scalp to target hair follicles at the cellular level.• LEDs emit diffused light that does not penetrate the scalp as deeply as laser light.Fast, Powerful, and Proven:Lumina’s 272 precision-aligned lasers emit red light at the optimal 650nm wavelength with a power output of 1360mW, ensuring full scalp coverage with superior consistency.More power isn’t always better. Higher laser output does not automatically mean faster or better hair growth. Optimal power output, precision wavelength, and consistent usage are what drive results.This FDA-cleared device is proven to:• Reverse thinning hair• Increase density and fullness• Stimulate hair regrowth• Revitalize aging and damaged hair• Improve overall scalp healthIn clinical studies using Hairmax laser devices, 93% of users saw hair regrowth, with an average of 129 new hairs per square inch after just 26 weeks.Using Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), Lumina reawakens dormant follicles through photo-biostimulation, boosting cellular energy, circulation, and nutrient delivery to roots, resulting in stronger, denser, fuller hair without drugs or side effects.“Hairmax has spent over 25 years leading the industry in laser hair growth technology,” said Mike Nassar, President of Hairmax International, LLC. “With Lumina, we’ve redefined what’s possible in performance, speed, and design. It’s not just a new product - it’s a new era in hair restoration.”Hairmax Lumina Laser Helmet Key Features:• 7-Minute Treatment Time – Fastest in its class, just three times per week• Cordless and Portable – No cords, external batteries, or bulky setup• 100% Medical-Grade Lasers – No LEDs• Clinically Proven Technology – Backed by seven clinical studies and FDA clearance• 1360mW Power Output – Optimal follicle stimulation without excess power• Cool Comfort Technology – Vented design minimizes heat buildup• Built-In Proximity Sensor – Safety shut-off during use• Soft-Touch Padding – Ergonomic comfort for every head shapeLimited-Time Launch Offer - To celebrate the debut of the Hairmax Lumina™ 272, Hairmax is offering:• $500 off the Lumina device• $250 in free full-size gifts• Available exclusively at Hairmax.comWhether you’re noticing early thinning or seeking to restore thicker, healthier hair, the Hairmax Lumina offers a non-invasive, drug-free solution backed by science, trusted by doctors, and proven to deliver results.About HairmaxInternational LLC:HairmaxInternational, LLC is a global leader in hair growth and restoration solutions, dedicated to transforming lives through cutting-edge innovation and technology. Since pioneering laser hair growth technology in 2000, Hairmax has achieved eight FDA Clearances and remains the most clinically studied laser hair growth brand, backed by seven clinical studies. Hairmax laser devices are manufactured to the highest quality standards, with ISO certification, GMP compliance, and 14 Medical Device Licenses worldwide. The brand’s comprehensive portfolio includes laser devices, hair care products, and nutritional supplements, all designed to restore confidence and support every step of the hair growth journey. www.hairmax.com

